Duchess Catherine in talks for a TV documentary? | Entertainment

Duchess Catherine is reportedly in talks to make a documentary on early childhood development.
The 39-year-old royal is said to have held talks earlier this week with TV executive David Glover, who previously worked with physicist Stephen Hawking on a number of TV projects.
A source told The Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column: “Catherine is very interested in a show. She thinks it could be a really important way to explore an important topic. She was very impressed with the efforts of the Prince William and knows how much he enjoyed doing his Earthshot series. “
And a royal insider added that the talks were “” preliminary and for research purposes. “
Meanwhile, Catherine’s husband Prince William recently launched his own BBC documentary series ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet’, starring David Attenborough.
Speaking on the show, he said: “We are at a crossroads in the road, we continue on our current path, the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted. .
“But if we go the other way, if we strive to find solutions to our biggest problems, we can create a different future for our children and grandchildren, a better future.
“One in which humanity and nature thrive, in which the way we live our lives works in harmony with the climate.
“A future with thriving productive oceans, a future free from the burden of our waste and offering each of us clean air with every breath.”
