Harish Patel was dismissed by Bollywood for expressing his opinion. He is now in Hollywood





Harish Patel, the actor of the 1990s, rose to fame for his role as Ibu Hatela in Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Gunda. However, Harish has been sidelined by Bollywood for his free-spirited and vocal personality; this is precisely why we haven’t seen him in any Hindi movies lately. Harish, who was once treated badly by Bollywood, is scheduled to be seen in Marvel’s Eternals on November 5, 2021. Harish Patel – From “Gunda” to “Eternals” Debut with Mandi, the critically acclaimed film by Shyam Benegal, Harish has also starred in many masterpieces such as Mirch Masala, Mr India, Malgudi Days, Thanedar and Mohra. Popularly known for his role in Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Gunda where he played the character of Ibu Hatela, Harish has also been a part of various international projects such as The Buddha of Suburbia, the independent comedy Today’s Special and Run Fat Boy Run. Speaking of Harish Patels’ upcoming projects, he’ll be next seen in Eternals, an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics series. Harish said he auditioned for a role on Eternals in London in 2019 and was immediately called in for a reading with the entire cast. He further added that the film is just another international project for him. Interacting with Pinkvilla, Harish Patel said: “I was very surprised when people recognized me after a two second appearance in the trailer because since 2004 I haven’t been able to work in India. Not because I didn’t have roles, but because I would have to go abroad every two months to work. Harish says what he thinks Harish, while answering why he hasn’t been seen in Bollywood films for a long time, noted, “I started my career with such legends; Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, Girish Karnad… And if we are talking about my debut in films, or commercial films, as they say, ShashiKapoor approached me at the Prithvi theater with folded hands and asked me: “ Sir, are you going to work in my film? ‘. “ He added: “When you have worked with such people, spent time with such people, learned from them, then how can you take seriously ‘aajkalkechatte-batte, badtameez log (rude people of today? ‘hui)’. Not everyone is like that, but imagine, if the director and the producer don’t have time to talk to me, then how can I work with them. I don’t care about these people. And I believe in fate; what is supposed to happen will happen. With such remarks from Harish Patels, it can be assumed that he was sidelined by Bollywood for saying what he thought. Despite the setback, he continued to work to improve his skills, which allowed his career to progress in leaps and bounds.

Funnyly, his hard work paid off when Hollywood approached him about the many projects. Read more: While Bollywood remained in awe of star children, OTT bred real actors So, it can be said that Bollywood does not have the idea of ​​recognizing the real talent, and it has become infamous for the same. As ordinary but brilliant actors struggled to make a living, influential, powerful and well-connected star children were given all the roles they wanted on a silver platter, despite their poor acting.

