10 main actors who have writing credits on their films

While movie stars are more admired than anyone and writers don’t get the credit they deserve, there are some actors who are much more involved in their films than you might think.

Most actors improvise here and there, but there’s a huge difference between improvising a funny line and going completely into the writing process. Between a comedy actor turned superhero developing the MCU and Tom Hardy’s mysterious writing credit on Venom: let there be carnage, the actors wrote some of their highest grossing films.





ten Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi is one of the most consistent actors to write his own material. In fact, he is as much a writer as an actor. The New Zealand filmmaker’s breakthrough was the mock vampire documentary,What we do in the shadows, where he plays the chief vampire, Viago, and he co-wrote the film with Jermaine Clement. Although it takes time, Waititi is growing What we do in the shadows 2 too much.

Even inThor: Ragnarok, which he wrote and directed, he holds a small comic relief type role with Korg. More recently, although he doesn’t have official writing credit, Waititi has found so much material on hand for his role as Antwan in free guy that it could fill an entire movie.

9 Owen Wilson

Some actors have close relationships with directors, and one example is Owen Wilson’s connection to famous author Wes Anderson. Although Anderson writes and directs all of his own films, he is known to collaborate when it comes to writing.

Rocket in bottle was Anderson’s directorial debut and it stars Wilson in the lead role, but this actor is also credited as a writer in the film. The writer-director duo also collaborated a second time on a screenplay seven years later with The Royal Tenenbaums. And later this month, they’ll reunite again as Wilson returns in The French dispatch, although he has no writing credit this time.

8 Kristen wiig

Kristen Wiig became a famous actress thanks to Saturday Night Live, but since the series is not popular in most territories outside of the United States, its defining role for most of the world was in Bridesmaids. The actor wrote the film with Annie Mumolo, and they were even nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

More recently, the writing duo also wrote the all-new Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. And even when she doesn’t have any film writing credits, Wiig is best known for her incredible improvisation skills, as she essentially throws in a movie script and composes a lot of the dialogue on set.

7 Emma thompson

Few actors are as talented or creative as Emma Thompson, whether it’s acting or writing. British actor does only having writing credits on his films is a full-fledged screenwriter.

Thompson has written films she has not acted in, such asBridget Jones’ baby, but she also wrote the screenplay for Sense & Sensitivity, where she had a main role. And although Thompson has played roles in Disney movies, she created it. own distorted version of Mary poppins, Nanny McPhee.

6 Matt damon

It is well known that Matt Damon (and Ben Affleck) wrote Goodwill hunting, where the actor plays a janitor who happens to be a genius, and he’s also written a few other films directed by Gus Van Sant. But more recently, Damon (and Affleck again) wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener for the upcoming film directed by Ridley Scott, The last duel.

In the film, Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, who participates in the last legally sanctioned duel in France. Affleck also has a small role in the film.

5 Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen’s best movies tend to be the ones he wrote credits on, as most of them went on to become classic 2000s movies. The first movie he had writing credit on was Super bad, where he played an overly sympathetic policeman. It started the trend of stoner comedies that he both wrote and acted in.

Some of the actor’s most notable films include Pineapple Express is the end, and The interview. While not all of his writing projects take him out of the park, as he also wrote / starred in The green hornet, which was originally a ’60s kung fu action series about fighting crime, but was transformed into a slapstick comedy.

4 Paul Rudd

Marvel Studios generally sticks to the working formula of picking comedy actors in major roles. Randall Park plays Jimmy Woo, JB Smoove plays Peter Parker’s teacher, and of course Chris Pratt plays Starlord. But the most successful in terms of comedy is Paul Rudd’s take on Scott Lang, aka The ant Man.

Part of the reason his role as a superhero is so perfect is that the actor helped write the movie. Whether in the story or the dialogue aid, Paul Rudd has writing credit on the film, and it set a precedent, as he was the first actor in the MCU to do so. The actor also helped write Ant-Man and the Wasp, but surprisingly he is sitting Quantumania when it comes to writing homework.

3 Will smith

It’s surprising that Will Smith doesn’t have more writing, or even directing, credits in his career, as actors as prolific as he tend to want to get more creatively involved in projects. Smith never seemed to feel that itch much, but he has writing credit, which is for the 2013 sci-fi movie, After Earth.

Although the film was written by M. Night Shyamalan and Gary Whitta, Smith created the entire story and concept for the film. It kind of became a passionate project for him and his son, Jaden Smith, and while the actor planned a trilogy, it didn’t come to fruition after the film’s poor box office performance.

2 Ryan reynolds

The same things happen in all of Ryan Reynolds’ movies, whether it’s the sarcastic exchanges or the ridiculous tangents, but that’s what makes his films so fun. Reynolds’ fingerprints are all over his films, and even when he doesn’t have any writing credit on the film, it’s clear just how much influence he has had on the dialogue.

It is not more true than with dead Pool, because he completely threw himself into the character. Although he did not write the first film, he does have writing credit on Deadpool 2 and the next one Deadpool 3 too much. Not only that, but everything that introduces the character, be it a short like No good death or an advertisement for free guy, is also written by Reynolds.

1 Tom hardy

Tom Hardy is truly an actor, because unlike many other actors these days, Tom Hardy is not a “brand” and he rarely promotes himself. He plays wildly different roles and he puts all he can into each of them, which often means collaborating on the story.

Although Tom Hardy doesn’t seem sure why he has write credit on Venom: let there be carnage, he thinks it’s because of his collaboration on the story and that he helped “create a sandbox” for the world.

