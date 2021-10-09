Entertainment
London Hindus miss Navratri dance for second year, due to pandemic restrictions
The Hindu festival of Navratri is usually accompanied by nine nights of dancing to honor the triumph of good over evil.
But Pandit Durgeshwar Tiwari, chief priest of the Hindu Cultural Center in London, Ont., Said he had received numerous phone calls about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting this year’s festivities.
“I get a question every day asking what we are doing for Navratri, how we are going to pray,” Tiwari said. “It’s like something we’ve never experienced before, but to protect the health of people and the community, we have decided not to [dance]. Just come and meditate. ”
Navratri “nav” which means “nine” and “ratri” which means “nights” is most often celebrated in autumn, although it also returns in spring. This year’s festival started on October 7th.
The Hindu festival is dedicated to Durga, goddess of the universe. She is also a revered mother figure, Tiwari said,
“It protects us from all negative forces and makes us grow spiritually,” he said.
Throughout the festival, there are strict guidelines for fasting, prayer, and meditation. Many also participate in Garba, a traditional regional dance from the Indian province of Gujarat.
Garba involves large groups of people dancing in circles around a statue of Durga. They will wear cultural clothing, often wearing different colors for each specific day. They will also perform the Dandiya, a form of dance using sticks to represent Durga’s swords.
Tiwari said the basement of the Hindu Cultural Center, which can accommodate up to 400 celebrants, is usually packed with dancers for each night of Navratri.
However, this year’s pandemic restrictions mean the opposite. Instead, events at the center are limited to socially distanced prayer.
“Everyone’s health is the number one priority,” Tiwari said. “But we take it in a positive way, thinking that Mother Durga challenged us on how we can change that, and how we can accept it and move forward.”
Students mingle, share the culture
For South Asian students at Western University, Navratri is usually an opportunity to have fun and mingle while participating in cultural activities.
While there are events outside of London, the lack of anything close to campus is taking its toll.
“Not being able to have that social aspect because of the pandemic is probably the most difficult part of it all,” said Daivik Shelat, vice president of finance for the Hindu Students’ Association.
Keval Raval, co-chair of the Gujarati Students Association, said plans for this year’s event have been hampered by pandemic security measures outlined by the university’s Student Council.
He said the two associations hope they can organize something later in the term.
“Whether or not we host it this year, only time will tell, but we are really trying to do it because I think it is one of the best events of the year and a lot of people are waiting for it. looking forward to it, ”Raval said.
“Whether or not they attend other events that we organize, Garba is always an event that brings a lot of people together, regardless of their religion or culture.”
