Virginie A. Ginny Benson | News, Sports, Jobs





IRON RIVER – Virginie A. “Ginny” Benson, 85, of Iron River, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Iron County Medical Facility in Crystal Falls, while she was in the caring and loving arms of his granddaughter, Sari.

She was born December 29, 1935 in Minneapolis, daughter of the late Ann Lane. She was raised by her grandmother Katherine Grabrick to Ewen, while her mother and aunt were regular musicians with the Grand Ole Opry as “Sisters of the Lakes”. Ginny was very involved in school events, she participated in school plays and other programs, she won a gold cup in a public speaking contest and she won the cherry pie until the state final. Ginny attended Girls State. She has been elected prom queen, served as senior class chairperson and yearbook staff editor. She was a member of the student council and a member of the choir and marching band. Ginny was born with a weakened immune system and during her school years Ginny had poor health with severe lung problems. Ginny graduated from Ewen High School in 1954 and later married Chester “Chet” Benson on July 14, 1956, in Ewen. She had her first major lung operation in October 1960 and a second operation in May 1961. Despite her poor health, Chet and Ginny had several children and continued to perform for local and national venues, as well as private and public venues. . parties. In May 1973, she underwent her last major lung operation, leaving her with two partial lungs. What a miracle to have been able to sing and yodel like she did with partial lungs. We have always said, God found favor with her because she was so good at the voice! She has won several singing competitions, yodeling being her signature song. She was an accomplished seamstress and made her children’s outfits for many parades and family events. She was fantastic in the kitchen. Every cake, every loaf of bread and every meal has been made from scratch. No canned cakes or prepackaged food were part of the meals served in his kitchen! Ginny and her husband were well known musicians, “Chet and Ginny,” who played all over the Midwest and Texas. They made appearances in the nationwide radio program, “A prairie house mate.” They have been the live entertainment of the UP Championship Rodeo for 42 years and have performed in several functions of the Iron County Museum, including the annual social tour, for over 40 years. They also founded the “Grand Nord Opry” at UP in the early 1970s, as well as producing several country western and gospel recordings. They also spent many years playing “A Christmas in the countryside with Chet and Ginny” for the local Snaps with Santa program. Ginny attended UP River Church for a while with her husband. They played the “Midnight Jamboree” at the Earnest Tubb record store in Nashville. They recorded their first single in 1983 with the “A” side like an original yodeling song. Of all her accomplishments and a life so full of joy, her proudest accomplishments have been raising seven children, all of whom know the Lord. “No greater accomplishment than that! “ she said. Ginny is survived by seven children, Barbara Moncivais (Mike) Stafford of Iron River, Ed (Hydee) Benson of Iron River, Rosemary (Donie) Malitz of Wisconsin, Punner (Mike) Franzene of Iron River, Lynda (Wade ) Cross of Crystal Falls, Amy (Mark S.) Johnson of Iron River and Heidi (Jim) Barron of Illinois .; siblings, Sharon White of Gladstone, Diane (Jim) Gibula of Wisconsin, Anita (Mike) Brass of Ohio, Eugene Lane of White Pine, Judy (Allan) Anderson of Ironwood, Terry (Bruce) Brzoznowski of Iron River and Gary (Mona) Lane on the Iron River; in-laws, Cornel (Pauline) Benson of Iron River, Carol Erickson, Donald Sarder and Avie Powell, all of Iron River, and Anncille (Bob) Engel of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her mother and husband in 2011, Ginny was predeceased by a baby girl, Virginia; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Moncivais; great-granddaughter, Kaylea Mylchreest; in-laws, Mona Sarder, Jean and Lindy Lindbeck, Keith Erickson, Ronald Powell and Joann Lane. Ginny’s Life Celebration will take place on Friday October 22 at UP River Church with Pastor James Pellizzer officiating. Public tour at 10 a.m. followed by celebratory service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Bates Township Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to Ginny Benson’s family online at www.nashfuneralhome.net. The family entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls.

