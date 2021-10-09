Entertainment
Elnaaz Norouzi reveals she is part of the second season of the Israeli Emmy-nominated show International Tehraans | Web series
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi talks about playing Hollywood actor Glenn Close in the second season of the Israeli TV show Tehraan.
Currently in Athens, Greece, Elnaaz Norouzi’s enthusiasm for his latest project is palpable. The actor is in the European nation to shoot the second season of the Israeli thriller Tehran.
When I saw the first season, I wished, Oh, I should have been on this show. And then when I auditioned for it earlier this year, I had to give it my all. It worked and I’m super happy. I’m busy filming it now, exclaims the 29-year-old actor.
The show’s first season was also nominated for an International Emmys this year. And Norouzi says she heard the news when she landed in Athens.
We have different hours. When I landed here, the nominees were out, and we were all panicking here! Even the producers didn’t really expect this to happen. We all met for a drink in the evening and celebrated it. It’s a good thing for the show, and we’ve got Glenn Close for this season, which makes it so great, admits the Sacred games actor, who is also thrilled to be working with Oscar-winning actor Glenn Close.
Nowruzi, who has traveled throughout the pandemic to shoot for the international project, admits the scenario is much different now.
I went to Europe when things (the pandemic) weren’t so bad. Then when it got worse there, I traveled to India. The experience is not the same. Now that you have a lot of protocols, you need to show your vaccination papers. Each country now has these forms which you have to fill in with the addresses. it’s not as easy as it used to be, when you used to book your flights and take off, it ends.
