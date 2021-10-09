James Bond adapts to a changed world after 6 years of absenceExBulletin



LONDON There is a scene in the new James Bond film, No time to die, in which 007 brings a young woman back to her bungalow in Jamaica, believing that as in the past he will effortlessly seduce her. Instead, she takes off her wig and Bond, who has been retired from MI6 for five years, realizes that she is a British agent.

“The world has changed, Commander Bond,” said Agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, who also starred in Captain Marvel.

Nomi could address the Bond franchise itself. No time to die the 25th film in the series, opened nationwide on Friday. It’s been six years since the last Bond film, Spectrum, hit theaters. Since then, a lot has happened, including the pandemic, which delayed the film’s release for about 18 months, and the growth and spread of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movement.

The franchise also has a very powerful new partner in Amazon, which announced plans to buy Bond’s parent company MGM for more than $ 8 billion in May. After a highly successful five-film streak as 007, Daniel Craig stepped down from the role.

That leaves the franchise with some big questions: How do you make a spy who was created during the Cold War and known for his misogyny appealing to a younger American audience that sees women very differently and emphasizes diversity? Bond producers, who see themselves as custodians of the 007 legacy, will they agree with their new financial partner, Amazon?

The Bond franchise and corporate brands join forces to boost themselves financially

Much is at stake. The Bond franchise is Hollywood’s oldest and one of the most lucrative. It made over $ 2 billion nationally, not counting inflation, which places it well behind Marvel and Star Wars, but ahead of Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious.

Bond is also valuable for corporate brands. No time to die at least 30 product investments, everything from Aston Martin and Land Rover to Chopard diamonds, which one of the characters, a Cuban spy played by Ana de Armas, wears when she kicks, punches and shoots through an elegant Havana party.

The relationship with brands is symbiotic. Bond films help sell products, and corporate advertisements related to the film help sell the film, reducing the pressure on the studio’s advertising budget.

“It’s tens of millions of dollars in savings when a brand (…) helps use its media channels and grab the attention of consumers where the film naturally wouldn’t even be able to do. advertising, ”said Stacy Jones, who runs the company. Hollywood brand. “It’s extremely valuable for a studio. It’s a difference between making a profit and not making it.”

But it depends on whether Bond stays relevant and creates a new, younger audience. As a hobby, Bond has traditionally been passed down from fathers to sons and daughters, but that bond has frayed.

A ‘Cold War Relic’ Continues to Evolve to Conquer New Audiences

“I think it’s done a bit now,” said reluctant 22-year-old Annie Butcher, referring to the Bond franchise. Butcher was finishing lunch in Leicester Square, a London entertainment hub, where No time to die was playing in three separate theaters. She says she will see the movie, but only because her parents are paying.

“I have nothing else to do,” she said. “So, I’m going to go check it out, as well, free ticket and I want some popcorn.”

Bond also faces setback from a younger audience given the way he has treated women in the past. Consider the poolside scene in the 1964s The golden finger when Bond, played by Sean Connery, hunt a young woman so he can speak with CIA agent Felix Leiter.

“Talk about a man,” he said, before slapping her on the buttocks.

The character has become so obsolete that the writers approached him in the years 1995 Golden eye, where Bond’s boss, M, tells him, “I think you’re a sexist, misogynistic dinosaur, a relic of the Cold War.”

Corn No time to die shows how far the franchise has gone to get rid of that part of the character. The new movie has a strong love story, one of the themes is family and 007 is monogamous. Bond works with two spies, one Cuban, the other black British, who are strong, three-dimensional characters, very convincing in the action scenes, and they bring a lot of humor to their roles.

“I thought they were so great,” said Eleanor Biggs, 25, who spent her childhood here in England trying to avoid going to the Bond movies with her father and brother. Biggs remembers that in so many past films, the Bond girls were just clothes horses who went to bed with 007 and then either disappeared from the movie or were killed.

“It was great to see female characters with more agency,” Biggs continued, and “to see women play a big part in the storyline”.

Character diversity is key to Bond’s continued appeal

It should be remembered that the response to Bond will always be a little more positive in Britain than it may be in America, as many Britons see 007 as a national hero. Plus, the Bond franchise is global and what offends some Americans works best in other cultures.



With the Bond films now pushing 60 Dr No was published in 1962 when John F. Kennedy was president. Analysts say producers need to think about how to expand audiences. Jones, of Hollywood Branded, highlights the evolution of comic book franchises. When she first worked with the producers of X-Men, she says, they were only interested in brands that appealed to men. But, she points out, Marvel has exponentially expanded that narrow population.

“They’ve created such a wide array of characters of all colors, all sexualities,” Jones said. “Their stories are strong. They have amazing brand partnerships capable of supporting the franchise around the world.”

Bond’s new co-owner Amazon has announced plans to reinvent and develop the studio’s intellectual property with reboots and spinoffs, which Marvel has done with shows like WandaVision on Disney +, which is also home to the Star Wars series, the The Mandalorian.

The family behind the Bond franchise could face a showdown with Amazon

Steven Blume, who runs Content Partners, which acquires films, TV shows and their royalties, says Eon Productions, which makes the Bond films, should follow Amazon’s advice to keep up with the competition that continues to produce content .

“You have these amazing, iconic characters, and why not tell their stories and develop this thing into a universe?” Blume said. “It’s ripe for it, and who better to do it than Amazon?” “

For example, says Blume, why not create a TV series or movie around Q, the MI6 quartermaster who designs Bond cars and gadgets?

“You tell the story of Q and how he met Bond and their relationship,” says Blume. “You make Bond the secondary character. People would love this! “

Maybe, but Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael Wilson might hate it. Bond is a family business that has creative control a rarity in Hollywood and they are keeping it as part of the Amazon deal. Producers have resisted fallout in the past, but Blume says sticking to the old game plan could be fatal.

“As far as I’m concerned, they should step into this century and really improve the brand instead of letting it die,” says Blume.

Producers will soon have to make a crucial decision: pick a new person to play 007. Hollywood Branded’s Jones thinks they should seek out a man of color to stay relevant, but says a female bond is probably a bridge too far.

“It’s going to be harder,” she said. “I think you have such a built-in male demographic.… You will cut your audience at your knees.”

As for No time to die it’s a good start. Reviews were mostly positive, with critics rating it 84% and the public scoring 89% on Rotten tomatoes. Since last weekend the film has taken about $ 120 million in 54 foreign markets. In limited views in the United States on Thursday, he made $ 6.3 million, well ahead of the last two installments, Spectrum and Fall from the sky.

Analysts will be watching this weekend’s transport to America closely. The film opens in China, the world’s largest film market on October 22.

NPR London producer Jessica Beck contributed to this report.