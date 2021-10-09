Rekha best movies | Rekha’s Birthday | Rekha redefined Bollywood heroines with her stellar acts

Connect with us

“I was not born with a golden spoon but a film spoon,” Rekha said in one of her interviews. No wonder the actress reigned over celluoid for decades with her enigmatic charm and brave performances. Offscreen, the diva has often created ripples with her bold statements about love, life, and more. Rekha, who once laughed at her classmates when she told them she would be a star someday, ultimately turned out to be one of the most beautiful prominent women in Indian cinema!

However, living legend never believed in the sound of his own trumpet. She has been quoted as having said in one of her old interviews: “I don’t care much about success – that’s a foreign word to me. I don’t believe in success, I don’t believe in achievement so say. believe in savoring every moment of my life. That’s enough for me. “Now that’s pure gold advice from the diva herself.

As Rekha turns 67 tomorrow (October 10, 2021), we walk the memory trail and bring you some of her best performances that prove there can be no other like her!

Ghar

Ghar

Considered one of his best career performances,

Ghar directed by Manik Chatterjee revolved around the trials and tribulations of a married couple who see their lives turned upside down after a tragic incident. As Aarti Chandra, Rekha’s transition from a carefree woman to a wife struggling to cope with the consequences of sexual assault, the actress delivered a heartbreaking performance. Also don’t forget the three evergreen songs, “Tere Bina Jiya”, “Aap Ki Aankhon Mein” and “Aaj Kal Paon”!

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Rekha was an absolute hoot as the daughter of nautch Zohra Bai who selflessly loves Sikander (Amitabh Bachchan) in Prakash Mehra

Muqaddar Ka Sikander. The crowd skipped a heartbeat when the diva went “Salaam-e-Ishq” in this movie.

Khubsoorat

Khubsoorat

Much different from his heavy films, Rekha gave us a glimpse of his lighter side in Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Khubsoorat
in which she tried out the role of a free-spirited young girl who sets out to make a change in a harsh household run by a bossy matriarch. Rekha’s bubbly aura and kind-hearted pranks made this feel-good movie completely enjoyable.

Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan

A role immortalized by this ethereal beauty, the period drama of Muzaffar Ali

Umrao Jaan
introduced Rekha as a poetic courtesan and revolves around her eventful role. From her expressions to her graceful dance moves, the actress was present throughout this work of art. She even won a National Award for this film.

Silsila

Silsila

Rekha’s dreamlike performance as a romantic rebel in Yash Chopra’s Silsila love triangle with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has stood the test of time. The film also provided a glimpse into Big B-Rekha’s off-screen romance, which was the talk of the town at the time. As a “woh” in the tale, the actress beautifully portrayed the complexity of a relationship.

Utsav

Utsav

Another remarkable performance by Rekha where she left the audience spellbound by her sensuality and daring. The erotic drama directed by Girish Karnad is based on the play

Mricakatika and played Rekha as a courtesan Vasantasena.

Ijaazat

Ijaazat

Rekha breathed life into Gulzar

Ijaazat
which was a mature approach to love, marriage and relationships. From the start of the film with Asha Bhosle’s animated number “Chhoti Si Kahaani Se” until the climax, the actress delivers a solid performance in a role supported by the author.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Khoon Bhari Maang

Long before Sridevi, you had Rekha who took the whiplash and beat her villain to mush in Rakesh Roshan’s cult classic

Khoon Bhari Maang. As a simple wealthy widow who turns into a femme fatale to get revenge on her second husband after setting her up and leaving her for dead, the actress has left everyone looking for their victory in the film.

