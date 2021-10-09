Rekha best movies | Rekha’s Birthday | Rekha redefined Bollywood heroines with her stellar acts

“I was not born with a golden spoon but a film spoon,” Rekha said in one of her interviews. No wonder the actress reigned over celluoid for decades with her enigmatic charm and brave performances. Offscreen, the diva has often created ripples with her bold statements about love, life, and more. Rekha, who once laughed at her classmates when she told them she would be a star someday, ultimately turned out to be one of the most beautiful prominent women in Indian cinema!

Rekha recreates a scene from Silsila with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3, says “Amit Mera Pyaar Hai …”

However, living legend never believed in the sound of his own trumpet. She has been quoted as having said in one of her old interviews: “I don’t care much about success – that’s a foreign word to me. I don’t believe in success, I don’t believe in achievement so say. believe in savoring every moment of my life. That’s enough for me. “Now that’s pure gold advice from the diva herself.

Neil Bhatt on Rekha being part of GHKKPM: it just gives goosebumps to act on the same platform as her

As Rekha turns 67 tomorrow (October 10, 2021), we walk the memory trail and bring you some of her best performances that prove there can be no other like her!