Seetimaarr Digangana Suryavanshi actor turns into traveler





Hyderabad: Pandemic treated everyone in different ways, well, as far as actor Digangana Suryavanshi was concerned, things were a little different for her. The Seetimaarr actor started to explore new things and learned something new while traveling. The actor who has explored places like Ladhak, Kashmir, Omkareshvara and Indore, says the trip yielded some very memorable experiences in his life. I have traveled a lot this year, my parents and I took a road trip to Omkareshvara and Indore, and I also visited my grandmother’s house to spend time with them which left me a lot of memories “, shares the actor. Digangana always loves to travel with a purpose and this time it is to spend time with her parents, I stayed in Ladakh for 35 days which would be an amazing trip in my travel diaries, and also in Kashmir where we did Shikara rides. The actor also dabbled in baking, but guess what, she ended up burning all the cakes. I tried my best but they did a draw, she said with a big laugh. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad Well, like all celebrities, even Digangana was busy training at home. The actor was more into yoga and cycling to get in shape, I can’t wait to go to the gym a little bit, even though it all started, just don’t want to risk it right now, says Digangana who is busy working for OTT and films. Speaking of projects, she said, I always focus on movies, OTT is always a challenge for me personally and I would love to play different roles, recently I started working for a Telugu film that didn’t no title yet, i would play in Sundeep Kishan. I will be seen as an officer leading an investigation in this film. “I have a few projects that are completely different and give me a different feeling and experience. I don’t like being monotonous and I’m always looking for opportunities to explore something new, ”she adds. The actor who would then be seen in “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon”, shares that she always wanted to work in a historical film. It’s a war film, I love making historical films, it’s something I’ve wanted to do all my life. I like to replay period stories, this story is based on 1818, and I’m completely in love with the film. It’s based on an actual incident and I have come to learn more about the culture of Pune, “shares the actor. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today to Telegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe.

