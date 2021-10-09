Entertainment
Sees no political or religious affiliation, dismisses “reasoned” claim – The New Indian Express
MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Saturday that all allegations against the agency in connection with the cruise ship raid and the alleged drug recovery, in which Aryan Khan, the son of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested, are “baseless, motivated ulterior motives and damaging”.
NCB Mumbai Area Director Sameer Wankhede said the anti-drug agency is working professionally.
“We see no political party and no religion. We do our job in a professional manner,” he added.
Based on information, an NCB team searched the cruise ship bound for Goa last Saturday and claimed to have recovered prohibited drugs.
A total of 18 people were arrested in this case, including Aryan Khan.
The incident took a political turn when the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Minister of Maharashtra, Nawab Malik, claimed on Wednesday that the raid was “bogus” and that “foreigners” were involved in it.
On Saturday, Malik alleged that BCN initially detained 11 people from the cruise ship bound for Goa but released three, including BJP chief Mohit Bharatiya’s brother-in-law, hours later.
A senior NCB official told media on Saturday that the two men, whom Malik claimed to be “foreigners” involved in the raid, were in fact among nine independent witnesses involved in the operation.
READ ALSO: The Minister of the NCP, Nawab Malik, calls for an investigation into the “release” of the trio
He said the duo were not known to NCB until October 2, when the raid was carried out.
NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh told reporters that such statements are based on guesswork and assumptions.
“These assumptions are futile and malicious in view of the documents and records of the procedures duly followed by the NCB which can be the subject of legal verification.
“The BCN reiterates that its procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and impartial, as all suspects / accused have been treated equally and in accordance with the law,” he said.
Asked about the allegations, Singh said he would not comment on what other people say about the BCN.
“The NCB is a responsible organization. Whatever we say, we say it based on evidence and evidence. We do our work with honesty and dedication,” he said.
Singh said independent public witnesses are required to be present during any foreclosure operation in accordance with established legal process.
Malik had claimed that a man named (KP) ‘Gosavi’, who is seen escorting Aryan Khan in one of the videos, was not an NCB official, and his social media profile indicates that he is a private investigator based in Kuala Lumpur.
He also said that two men were seen escorting Arbaaz Merchant, also arrested in the case, in another video, and one of them is a member of the BJP (later identified as Manish Bhanushali).
Singh said the BCN strongly adheres to legal process and involves at least two independent witnesses in all of its foreclosure operations.
“As the operations are carried out in real time, the field verification of independent witnesses is therefore not possible as the main objective is the recovery of the drug,” he said.
Singh said a total of nine independent witnesses were involved in the entire operation (cruise ship raid) and Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were among them.
“None of the independent witnesses, including the two (Bhanushhali and Gosavi) were known to the BCN until October 2,” he said.
Later in a statement, Singh said a total of 14 people were brought to the NCB zone office (in Mumbai) for examination.
“All of them have been given a section 67 notice, scrutinized and their statements recorded,” Singh said.
Eight people were arrested and the other six were released because no prosecution evidence was found against them, he said and added that the other six “can be associated if the need arises. in the investigation according to the law “.
As the panchnamas were prepared at the respective locations, therefore, the place, time, situation and resources may differ, he added.
Singh said these documents are on the court record and have been produced in court and will form part of an indictment in the future.
“Therefore, all these documents are part of a transparent legal procedure open to the examination of the appropriate bodies,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede said these are the independent witnesses.
“Whatever they (raising allegations) want to say, let them say it. We will speak in court,” he said without naming names.
Wankhede said the case is pending and the investigation is ongoing.
The BCN will follow the court’s orders, he added.
“The NCB is an independent and professional agency. We have not seen any political and religious parties and we are doing our work in a professional manner,” he added.
A Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Friday rejected bail requests for Aryan Khan and two others, following which he was sent to Arthur Road Prison.
