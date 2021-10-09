‘Jason Reitman on the future of the franchise – The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Reitman opened the door to the future ghost hunters films during the Ghostbusters: the afterlife Friday panel and surprise screening at New York Comic Con.

“We wanted to make a movie that opens up the universe to all kinds of stories,” said the director and co-writer when asked about the future of the beloved and long-running franchise after its new chapter. “I want to see ghost hunters movies from all of my favorite directors and hopefully this movie sets the table for them.

Jason was joined on the panel by his father, original ghost hunters director and Life after death producer Ivan Reitman, Life after death co-writer Gil Kenan and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Celeste O’Conner, Mckenna Grace and Logan Kim.

During the panel, the cast spent time detailing who their characters were and their casting process, with several noting that they didn’t know what they were auditioning for when they sent tapes.

“I didn’t think I was going to be chosen because I was already in Strange things“said Wolfhard.” I had worn the [Ghostbusters] costume in one episode and I thought that would rub Jason the wrong way, but I immediately said yes.

The cast also celebrated Jason’s dedication to avoiding the green screen, creating detailed sets and choosing the type of effects, with Wolfhard confirming that “a lot is practical,” including puppets and animatronics like the original. . “It would have been easy to do a green screen, but for an actor it’s a dream,” Coon said.

“Jason went with the crew in the winter before they turned around and found a lot and planted a real field and we tore it up,” Wolfhard said of a notable scene from his character Trevor, who features in the movie trailer.

Jason and Ivan have also both discussed their working relationship on set, with the director and co-writer joking about constantly having his dad on his shoulder. “Our chairmen of directors were closer than they are now. They were literally touching each other and it was wonderful most of the time, ”he said. “But I want you to imagine that your parents came with you to work and weighed in on all the decisions you made and if you didn’t agree with what you were going to tell them it would start with the only one. world you can’t say on set: you can’t say on set, “Daddy! “

Becoming serious and sentimental, Jason admitted that they “didn’t fight much” and Ivan noted that their few back and forths were the result of their passion for the film. “We hope that we have tried to find a way to control the passion so that the best things have happened,” said Ivan.

“If we’re going to be honest, the only reason we’re sitting here tonight is because of the man sitting to my left,” Jason said.

Later in the Q&A, the cast and creative team commented on the experience of promoting a film delayed by a pandemic, with many of the young actors noting how their cast mates had physically changed. . Jason also addressed the decision to keep Life after death a theatrical-only release, telling audiences that the film’s theatrical release “means everything to me.”

“I love streaming as much as anyone else, it certainly got me through the pandemic. But I love movies, we wanted to make a movie that would be enjoyed like this with an amazing audience, popcorn and great sound, ”he said. “We wanted to make a film that could be enjoyed like this. The way you experienced the film in 1984. ”

At the end of the panel, fans were also treated to a surprise screening of Ghostbusters: the afterlife. “My dad and I think you’ve waited long enough,” Jason told the crowd before presenting the film.

“I want to thank all of you for holding on for 40 years,” said Ivan Reitman.

Described as the “Next Chapter” in the original ghost hunters universe, Life after death takes place 30 years after the events of the second film and stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprising all of their roles from the original films. The story, however, follows Coon’s single mother, Callie, and her two children – Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard) after moving to a small town in Oklahoma and beginning to discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters. , including a hidden inheritance. left by the grandfather of the two children.

Originally slated for release in July 2020, the film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to March 2021 and then again three months later in June before landing its current release date. The film will be released in theaters exclusively on November 19, 2021.