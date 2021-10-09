‘The Daily Show’ Explains Exactly How Hollywood Works





In a short, brilliant segment inspired by an old-fashioned newsreel, The Daily Show with Trevor Noahlays bare how Hollywood works. While it is technically satire, it’s also not far from the origin story behind countless films. “As a person in the film industry, this is depressingly accurate,” one reads the first YouTube comment. “Probably the most educational Hollywood video ever made,” read another. In fact, most of the comments are variations, as another reviewer put it, “I died of precision.” Here’s the narration in case you’re not one to watch clips: It’s Hollywood, the home of the major movie studios that make all of your favorite movies. The process of making a film begins with the writer’s idea for a new story. The writer works day and night to turn this idea into a screenplay. The studio then throws out the script and gives the go-ahead to restart an older idea. Once the script is selected, the film is screened with children of celebrities and actors with whom the producers wish to have sex. Now that the film is in the cast, it’s time to move on to production… in Atlanta, where tax breaks and low wages attract all of Hollywood’s left-wing executives. Once the film is shot, a rough cut is sent to Beijing, where the censors make sure the film does not offend the party leadership. After a few edits, the film enjoys a red carpet premiere with stars dressed in formal wear, followed by a wide outing with audiences dressed in sweatpants. And finally, it’s buried deep in the menu of a streaming service where few will ever find it. But that’s okay, because there’s a good chance the movie will be terrible anyway. And that’s how Hollywood works! There you go, folkshow, the cinematic sausage is so often made. Yum? (Going through The daily show, image: Columbia Pictures) Here are some other things we saw today: Nintendo has a new Metroid game today, Terror Metroid, which several people here at Mary Sue are very excited about! If, however, you have no idea what a Metroid Dread is or why Samus Aran is such a badass, check out this full history of the games, canon, and characters. (Going through Polygon)

Kumail Nanjiani “confides in the fact that he was very jerked off” forEternals. Good. (Going through The AV Club)

If you can’t stand to know more about how Trump really, really is,really wanted to overturn the 2020 election results, let the late night hosts break it down for you. (Going through The New York Times)

Anti-vax videos are seen on TikTok by children as young as nine, which again makes me happy to be way too old for TikTok. (Going through The Guardian)

Meanwhile, archaeologists have discovered a "rare" 2,700-year-old private toilet in Israel and are delighted with it. I'm happy for them. (Going through The Washington Post) What did you see today on that pre-weekend day?

