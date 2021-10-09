‘Vida’ star Ser Anzoategui becomes first non-binary actor nominated in all male categories at Imagen Awards

Actor Ser Anzoategui is the first non-binary and trans Latinx actor nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy TV Series at the 36th edition of the Imagen Awards.

Anzoategui is recognized among his male peers for his performance as Eddy in STARZ’s dramatic comedy “Vida”.

Eddy has become one of the show’s most beloved queer Latinx characters, which broke new ground after its premiere in 2018 for revolutionizing queer representation on television by rejecting tokenism and realistically depicting the complexities of a community. often misrepresented or ignored in the media.

“That’s all you want as an artist,” Anzoategui told NBC News on Saturday. “Finally having an awards show, but above all a Latin organization that recognizes inclusiveness in the nomination process.… This shows an example of what these big, internationally recognized awards like the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Take a look at the Imagen Foundation and see what they’ve done. “

The nomination of Anzoateguis takes on additional significance as the Imagen Foundation, which organizes the awards ceremony, announced last month that the organization had received 350 nominations for consideration, a record since last year.

The Imagen Foundation continues to be proud to be the only awards ceremony that honors Latino talent and contributions to television, film and streaming platforms, said Imagen Foundation President Helen Hernandez in A declaration. There is no doubt that there is a wealth of talent within our community. Our theme this year, “Our Community: Diverse, Talented and United,” reflects the range of nominations. “

As a non-binary and trans actor, Anzoategui uses them / them pronouns. But in the show, they turn into “butch Latinx lesbian woman from Boyle Heights“who draws on his queer community to cope with his wife’s death (Eddy’s character uses feminine pronouns) and reconnect with his wife’s daughter Emma, ​​as she also finds power in her homosexuality.

The show’s third and final season premiered in April 2020. It paints a deeply sublime contemporary portrayal of a diverse multigenerational Latin neighborhood in Los Angeles in an empathetic manner using the growing conflicts around gentrification to build relatable accounts of love and relationships at the intersection of gender, cultural and spiritual identity, as well as class, race, immigrant status and sexual orientation.

“When you work really hard and sacrifice yourself… you never know when it comes back like this moment right now,” they said on their Imagen Award nomination.

Before Anzoategui’s appointment, the actor had spoken a lot about their “difficult experience“submitting to other awards shows such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy Awards.

“I play a female role, but that doesn’t mean I should be considered an actress by Emmy, any more than Jeffrey Tambor should have been considered in that category for playing a transgender woman in ‘Transparent,’ Anzoategui wrote in the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “To place myself in the actress category is to make myself invisible.”

And in a guest column published on Deadline in February, Anzoategui argued for a “non-binary reward category”.

“Part of the whole experience was going through this process and giving my experience a voice, so that people see what someone like me has to go through when it comes to this,” they said. “It’s more than just a genre of rewards. It’s also the process that actors go through.”

Other actors nominated alongside Anzoategui for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy TV Series include Cristo Fernndez from “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do In The Shadows” “Harvey Guilln,” Saved by The Bell’s “Mario Lopez, “Love, Victor’s” James Martinez, and “Mr. Iglesias “” Oscar Nuez.

“With men in the category, it’s really a lot more competitive because when you look at how many additional roles there are for men compared to actresses, and then to consider among all the men to be nominated as someone who don’t play a male character, ”Anzoategui said,“ It’s like saying, ‘we see what you say about the genre and we’re open with the nomination process to include you as well. “”

The Imagen Awards air Sunday night at 5 p.m. ET. PT / 8 p.m. ET on PBS SoCal and KCET.

