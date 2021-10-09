Entertainment
‘Vida’ star Ser Anzoategui becomes first non-binary actor nominated in all male categories at Imagen Awards
Actor Ser Anzoategui is the first non-binary and trans Latinx actor nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy TV Series at the 36th edition of the Imagen Awards.
Anzoategui is recognized among his male peers for his performance as Eddy in STARZ’s dramatic comedy “Vida”.
Eddy has become one of the show’s most beloved queer Latinx characters, which broke new ground after its premiere in 2018 for revolutionizing queer representation on television by rejecting tokenism and realistically depicting the complexities of a community. often misrepresented or ignored in the media.
“That’s all you want as an artist,” Anzoategui told NBC News on Saturday. “Finally having an awards show, but above all a Latin organization that recognizes inclusiveness in the nomination process.… This shows an example of what these big, internationally recognized awards like the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Take a look at the Imagen Foundation and see what they’ve done. “
The nomination of Anzoateguis takes on additional significance as the Imagen Foundation, which organizes the awards ceremony, announced last month that the organization had received 350 nominations for consideration, a record since last year.
The Imagen Foundation continues to be proud to be the only awards ceremony that honors Latino talent and contributions to television, film and streaming platforms, said Imagen Foundation President Helen Hernandez in A declaration. There is no doubt that there is a wealth of talent within our community. Our theme this year, “Our Community: Diverse, Talented and United,” reflects the range of nominations. “
As a non-binary and trans actor, Anzoategui uses them / them pronouns. But in the show, they turn into “butch Latinx lesbian woman from Boyle Heights“who draws on his queer community to cope with his wife’s death (Eddy’s character uses feminine pronouns) and reconnect with his wife’s daughter Emma, as she also finds power in her homosexuality.
The show’s third and final season premiered in April 2020. It paints a deeply sublime contemporary portrayal of a diverse multigenerational Latin neighborhood in Los Angeles in an empathetic manner using the growing conflicts around gentrification to build relatable accounts of love and relationships at the intersection of gender, cultural and spiritual identity, as well as class, race, immigrant status and sexual orientation.
“When you work really hard and sacrifice yourself… you never know when it comes back like this moment right now,” they said on their Imagen Award nomination.
Before Anzoategui’s appointment, the actor had spoken a lot about their “difficult experience“submitting to other awards shows such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy Awards.
“I play a female role, but that doesn’t mean I should be considered an actress by Emmy, any more than Jeffrey Tambor should have been considered in that category for playing a transgender woman in ‘Transparent,’ Anzoategui wrote in the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “To place myself in the actress category is to make myself invisible.”
And in a guest column published on Deadline in February, Anzoategui argued for a “non-binary reward category”.
“Part of the whole experience was going through this process and giving my experience a voice, so that people see what someone like me has to go through when it comes to this,” they said. “It’s more than just a genre of rewards. It’s also the process that actors go through.”
Other actors nominated alongside Anzoategui for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy TV Series include Cristo Fernndez from “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do In The Shadows” “Harvey Guilln,” Saved by The Bell’s “Mario Lopez, “Love, Victor’s” James Martinez, and “Mr. Iglesias “” Oscar Nuez.
“With men in the category, it’s really a lot more competitive because when you look at how many additional roles there are for men compared to actresses, and then to consider among all the men to be nominated as someone who don’t play a male character, ”Anzoategui said,“ It’s like saying, ‘we see what you say about the genre and we’re open with the nomination process to include you as well. “”
The Imagen Awards air Sunday night at 5 p.m. ET. PT / 8 p.m. ET on PBS SoCal and KCET.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/vida-star-ser-anzoategui-becomes-first-non-binary-actor-nominated-n1281163
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]