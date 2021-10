HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ is Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador

HoYeon Jung has signed a major fashion partnership after the global success of Squid game. The Korean model and actor, who plays Kang Sae-byeok (# 067) in Netflix’s k-drama, is Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry. Since making her impressive acting debut in Squid game, Jung has become the most popular Korean actress on Instagram, gaining over 12 million followers and counting in less than a month, per NME. The French luxury house announcement their new ambassador on Wednesday, with a photo of Jung modeling an oversized white jacket with gold buttons and gold details on the collars and sleeves. She also wears black and white slingback heels and holds a black Twist handbag. “It’s an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I modeled for. I look forward to every moment with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” she said. stated in a press release, by People. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière said in a statement: “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and can’t wait to start this new chapter in the journey we started at Louis Vuitton ago. a few years.” The 27-year-old has previously worked with Louis Vuitton. The supermodel made her Paris Fashion Week debut exclusively at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2017 ready-to-wear show, walking the runway in a leather corset dress and fiery red hair. She has also walked for Chanel Haute Couture, Bottega Venetta, Fendi and Prabal Gurung, among other brands. Jung recently opened at Vogue teens on the balance between her current modeling career and her new acting career. “I hope I can do both but, physically, I think if I got a role or a new series comes along, then I should focus on filming. At that point, I don’t think I can do it. modeling at the same time as playing, but if I don’t have time [where I need to be shooting], then I could model. I could handle. I am a very flexible person! ”She said. Quinci LeGardye

