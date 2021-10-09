In bed with Sid Makkar: I wear perfume in bed, says the actor





Born and raised in Mumbai, Sid Makkar studied at a school in southern Mumbai where no one even thought of becoming a profession. The arts were definitely encouraged there, be it music, plays, painting, etc., but he was too involved in sports to care about anything else. By the time school was over, he had no idea what he wanted to do. So he took the ride and headed for America to study and become a businessman in the tech world (with a 50% scholarship under his belt). He looked forward to the weekends and his part-time job, but dreaded his classes. Then Sid took an acting class and got hooked. After spending a weekend locked up alone thinking about giving up the American dream and pursuing his passion for acting, the choice was obvious. His journey as an actor hasn’t been easy, but with his upcoming projects, which include an indie film, he feels like he’s only just getting started in many ways. List three things that no one knows about you. 1. I’m terrible with names. I can never remember them. 2. I am amazing with the faces. I don’t forget the faces of everyone I have interacted with. 3. I’m obsessed with smelling good I wear cologne to bed even when I’m alone. A relationship rule that you still follow? To say it as it is. Self-discovery during confinement? I am a good investor because I can research forever. Your favorite city in the world to sleep in? Mumbai, Goa and London at different times of the year. Your next bedtime book would be? The autobiography of Sid Makkar in about 20 years. Describe yourself in a hashtag #NotJustAPretyBoy A hit of health that you follow? Think and do good for others. It’s good for your health too! Bedside stories The last person you usually send goodnight messages to? My girlfriend. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? Stretch. What’s your favorite side of the bed? Law. What’s your perfect breakfast in bed idea? Eggs and fruits. What are you wearing in bed? Shorts. Something that’s always on your nightstand? A book, a disinfectant and a cologne. This or that? Instagram or Twitter? Instagram. Beaches or mountains? Beaches in summer, mountains in monsoon. Big party or small gathering? Small gathering. Money or glory? The two. Movies or web series? Web series. From Brunch HT, October 10, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

