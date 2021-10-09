Rochester Voters to Pick Supervisor, City Council Members and Judge – Daily Freeman

ROCHESTER, NY Residents in this year’s election will choose between outgoing Democratic City Supervisor Mike Baden and Republican / Conservative City Councilor Bea Haugen Depuy.

Supervisor, two-year term

Baden, 59, is a freelance production manager for special events, entertainment, concerts and trade shows. He won a race for the Rondout Valley School Board in 2016 and Supervisor in 2017 and 2019.

Baden said projects over the coming year will include a review of land use codes and a comprehensive plan. He also notes that funding is being sought for infrastructure projects.

We have applied for a grant that will pay for 90% of the Boice Mill Road replacement bridge, he said.

Baden also notes that the town hall and municipal buildings are at full capacity and efforts are being made to purchase the old property from Skate Time for new offices.

The owner gifted it to the city of Rochester, he said. It will be on a referendum on December 7 for the purchase of the building. If the vote is positive, the city will guarantee it for a period of 30 years.

The purchase price is $ 2,000,060, but information on renovation costs was not immediately available.

Depuy, 70, retired accountant, runs on the Republican and Conservative lines. She was appointed to city council in 2017 and ran for a full term later in the year. She had already lost an offer from the city council.

Depuy was a member of the city’s zoning appeal board for 25 years. She is a lifelong resident of the city and has one child.

People are very concerned about the cost of the building (Skate Time) and then the cost of maintaining it, Depuy said. Then there would be a second referendum to renovate or structure it inside.

Depuy does not support the purchase of the Skate Time property.

Why are we buying something when we have a building (report) that has been done to help us see what needs to be done in our buildings and that we could do something with that and possibly build or modify the buildings that we have ? she said.

City Council, two seats with four-year terms

Charlotte Knapp, 28 on Sunday, is the general distribution manager of Rondout Valley Food Pantry. She is a candidate for the first time on the Democratic line. She is a life resident of the city.

Housing for the workforce is a big issue in our region, she said. Helping to coordinate the projects with the developers and the town hall would be one of the solutions.

Knapp added: Communication with our residents… can be improved by creating a better social media platform and a more easily accessible website. Our website in the city of Rochester is definitely in need of an update.

Michael Coleman, 41, is programming director for Pixia. He is a candidate for the first time on the Democratic line. He has lived in the city since 2018 and serves on the city’s zoning review committee.

One of the goals of the Zoning Review Committee was to look at our zoning code, to see how the city is currently zoned to ensure that we take preventative measures to protect some of the local resources we have available, a he declared. I would love to see the city tap into additional resources in the talent that we have here to update our website to ensure that the important information that matters (is available) to the people who live in the city.

John Dawson Jr., 70, is a retired real estate developer. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat and made another attempt on the Republican and Rochester United lines. He has lived in the city for 38 years and has four children.

Dawson argues that city council did well in providing information to the public.

They are no longer open, they are no longer honest and they are doing too much behind closed doors, he said. I don’t trust them.

Dawson opposes the acquisition of Skate Time.

They say it’s going to take $ 5 million to fix the buildings we already have and they say, and that’s a lie, if we buy Skate Time let’s sell our other buildings well, he said. They don’t want to and they can’t.

Shaye Davis is also on the ballot for a city council seat but could not be reached for an interview.

Municipal justice, four-year term

Renee Albaugh, 39, a lawyer in private practice, is a candidate for the first time on the Democratic line. She has lived in the city since 2018.

Restorative justice is something Ulster County has embraced and is important for reaching resolutions through the justice system that (works with) the different needs of different people, she said.

People think of the criminal court and they think of the punishment, and it is certainly something that may be appropriate in certain circumstances, but in a lot of other circumstances it is not appropriate, she said.

Ray Bryant, 69, retired police chief of SUNY New Paltz, is a first-time candidate on the Republican and Conservative lines. He has lived in the city for 39 years and with his wife Karen has three children.

I am a strong supporter of restorative justice, he said.

There are many reasons a person goes to court without a lawyer, he said. Everyone has the right to have a lawyer if they want to have one, but if someone can afford it or thinks they don’t need one, they should have the same right to say their part. than anyone with a lawyer would.

Superintendent of Highways

Jeff Frey, 50, the incumbent city’s superintendent of highways, has lived in the city for 47 years and has one child. He is seeking a second term on the Democratic line.

Rick Gray is registered on the Republican ballot line but said he never agreed to be the party’s candidate. He added that he believed the highways department was in good hands.

Clerk / Tax collector, four-year term

The city’s historic clerk, Kathleen Gundberg, runs unopposed on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines.