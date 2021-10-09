Opening of a major exhibition of Yoko Ono’s works at the Vancouver Art Gallery





Vancouverites can celebrate the late John Lennon’s birthday this Saturday with the launch of a new art exhibit showcasing collaborative works the Beatles star has worked on with world-renowned artist Yoko Ono and love of his life. Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono / The art of John and Yoko opens October 9 at the Vancouver Art Gallery and is a major investigative exhibition celebrating the work of Ono, a conceptual and performance artist. Organized in two parts, the first section invites viewers to participate in the creative process by following the textual instructions provided by Ono and, in a way, to collaborate with her on some of her famous pieces. This includes mending broken ceramic (Repair part, 1966/2021), hammering nails into a canvas (Paint to drive a nail, 1966/2021) and writing about their mothers on a post-it and hanging it on the gallery wall (My mom is beautiful, 2004/2021). Mend Piece is one of the participatory works that visitors will discover at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The featured image is from a similar exhibition of Yoko Ono’s work exhibited in Montreal in 2019. (Auction gallery / Art Basel) The second part of the show features Ono and Lennon’s collaborative work on the theme of peace, including Bed-ins for peace, which were filmed of the couple’s non-violent anti-war protests in 1969. As the Vietnam War raged, the duo held two weeklong performances where they sat together in bed. Derived from the idea of ​​peaceful sit-in protests, the first took place in Amsterdam and the second in Montreal. “The only thing that brought them together … was to work for peace,” said Co-Commissioner Cheryl Sim. The exhibition is a dream come true for Sim, who contacted Ono with a written note in 2017 asking if the artist would be interested in having such an exhibition held in Vancouver. She was gone. “It’s just that everything comes together in a beautiful way,” Sim said. Two other installations related to the exhibition include Levant and Water event. The first is Ono’s invitation to women to submit a photo of their eyes and a written testimony about the suffering they have suffered due to their gender. The latter involves a number of local indigenous artists invited by Ono to create a vessel that can hold water. According to Sim, Ono asked to work with these artists to reflect the importance of water to these communities. Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono / The art of John and Yokoruns until May 1st. COVID-19 security protocols are in place, including the need to book tickets in advance and wear a face mask when visiting the kitchen. 9:06Yoko Ono exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery This weekend will see the opening of a major retrospective of Yoko Onos’ work, including her collaborations with her late partner John Lennon, collaborations with local Indigenous artists, and a chance for the public to collaborate with Yoko Ono herself. same. Initially, curator Cheryl Sim dreamed of exhibiting Yoko Onos’ works on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Montreal’s infamous Bed-In for Peace. 9:06

