The dalgona Squid Game candy contest comes to Tempe at the ASU event in Tempe





If you’ve been browsing TikTok in the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen people stressed out about the dalgona candy challenge from Netflix’s hit Korean series “Squid Game.” You can put your own skills to the test at an upcoming Tempe event. On October 16, Hawker Street Market and Arizona State University team up for a free outdoor screening of Minari on the grounds of Sun Devil Stadium. Picnic blankets are recommended. There will be food and drink vendors, including Drunken Tiger, a late night pub in Mesa known for soju and bar food that will make dalgona candy for the event. What is the dalgona candy challenge? In the fictional series “Squid Game”, players in debt compete in a series of games for children. Those who complete a challenge move on to the next game and get closer to the cash prize of 45.6 billion won (approximately $ 38 million). Losing leads to death. The survival drama is an allegory of the class disparity in South Korea. In one episode, the challenge revolves around dalgona, a round, stiff Korean honeycomb caramel made from melted brown sugar, corn syrup, and baking soda (not to be confused with dalgona coffee, the viral drink of 2020). The cheap candy, also called ppopgi, has become popular in South Korea in the 1960s. Candy vendors often prepared the treat on a stick and stamped it with a shape or picture, such as a star. The children would then try to remove the shape of the breakable candy with a needle, without breaking it. Those who want to challenge themselves in a relaxed, non-life-and-death way can purchase dalgona from Drunken Tiger during the event on October 16. Competitors will be invited on stage to participate in a “Squid Game” challenge and the first person to carve out before the end of the timer will win a prize, said Cindy Louie, Founder of Hawker Street Market. What else to expect at this event Doors open at 5 p.m. for Hawker Street Market. The range of food products includes: Twisted Snacks: Servingpho birria tacos with vegan option, quesadillas, vampiros, nachos, fries, rainbow elotes and agua frescas.

Servingpho birria tacos with vegan option, quesadillas, vampiros, nachos, fries, rainbow elotes and agua frescas. Drunk Tiger: Serve teas with dalgona milk, matcha and strawberry, crushed ice with black sesame and tteokbokki with original and pink flavors.

Serve teas with dalgona milk, matcha and strawberry, crushed ice with black sesame and tteokbokki with original and pink flavors. Bulgogi truck: Portion Korean rice bowls with pork and beef with various fillings.

Portion Korean rice bowls with pork and beef with various fillings. Chinoz Grill: Serve loaded fries and Asian fusion snacks.

Serve loaded fries and Asian fusion snacks. Takeover of Tempura: Servinglobster fries and shrimp fries.

Servinglobster fries and shrimp fries. Cooked Amanda: Serve puffs with matcha cream, black sesame and strawberries and macaroons. Cocktails will be available at the stadium concessions stand. There will also be a handful of vendors selling streetwear, K-pop merchandise, kawaii art and jewelry, and vinyl toys. Starting at 7 p.m., the event will show the Oscar nominated film Minari on the big screen. The story follows a Korean immigrant family in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. The screening will be followed by a panel of live directors. Free parking is available on lot 59 of the Sun Devil Stadium. ASU Clear Bag Policy will be in effect, although guests may bring blankets. ‘Minari’ screening and night market When: 5 p.m. Saturday, October 16; the film starts at 7 p.m. Or: Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe. Admission: To free Details:asu365communityunion.com/minari-hawker-street-market. Contact the reporter at [email protected]. Follow @priscillatotiya on Twitter and Instagram. Subscribe to azcentral.com today to support local journalism.

