Oktoberfest brings a bit of Bavaria to Sterling Heights – Macomb Daily





After canceling its most popular summer festival two years in a row due to COVID concerns, Sterling Heights opted for an Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday at Dodge Park to give residents a chance to celebrate. Although smaller than Sterlingfest, Sterling Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Ziarko said crowds were stable. Oktoberfest did not feature an art exhibit or rides like Sterlingfest, but there was musical entertainment, an abundance of food, and beer. We put up for sale five kegs of Oktoberfest beer on Friday, Ziarko said. The Friday night festivities drew a large crowd, with a comfortable versus chaotic atmosphere. It was a big crowd but people weren’t crowded, Ziarko said. People could sit and enjoy their beer, savor their food and listen to music. Oktoberfest was first held in Munich, Germany, in 1810 and is still held in this city every year as a festival that spans 16 days and features regional cuisine, beer and beer. music. Sterling Heights had it all, including authentic Bavarian fare offered by the Ziffels Schnitzel & Bratwurst food truck. Owner Kevin Yeszin is of German descent and has incorporated many of his mother’s traditional Bavarian recipes into his menu. Most of its ingredients are local, with the exception of red cabbage which is imported from Germany. Kerns of Frankenmuth supplies its bratwurst sausages and sausages, specially designed for Ziffels. Schnitzel is probably the best-known Bavarian dish and Yeszin took the tender breaded pork dish and put it in a sandwich form with mushroom sauce or jager sauce, which is a bit more manageable in an atmosphere. festival. Rouladen, German potato salad and spaetzle are also popular traditional treats that he makes from scratch for his food truck as well as his restaurant service. All Bavarian specialties, Yeszin said, pair perfectly with a mug of ice cold beer. Without a doubt, beer is the perfect complement to this food, said Yeszin. Germany truly has the best beer in the world.

