Critic of the Afterlife – The Hollywood Reporter

In his brief introduction to the front screen Ghostbusters: the afterlife begins, director Jason Reitman calls it a “by a family over a family” movie. Taking over from his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the 1984 blockbuster (and serves as producer here), Reitman runs a family business, perhaps creating a family tradition. And the characters at the center of his film discover their family ties to the history of ghost hunting. But a larger family is tackled here: the legions of fans of the pop culture phenomenon, who will delight every lovingly placed Easter egg, every ‘surprise’ cast and end-of-credits sting.

Unveiled on Friday at a surprise screening at New York Comic Con, the feature is sure to strike a multigenerational chord when Sony releases it just before Thanksgiving.

Ghostbusters: the afterlife The bottom line

Less drool, more heart.

Release date: Friday November 19 To throw: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd Director: Jason reitman Screenwriters:Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman Rated PG-13, 1 hour 56 minutes

If the wonders of the pre-digital age ghost hunters the universe – the Ectomobile, the phantom trap, the, uh, the portable nuclear particle accelerator – never made your heart beat (guilty because charged), the chance to see the original versions dusted off and returned to service active will not cause longing pain. But this fourth big screen ghost hunters iteration (after 1989, not quite adored Ghostbusters II and the female-led reboot in 2016) also retains the other key aspect of the original formula: tongue-in-cheek humor and precise timing.

Life after deathThe engaging cast of it’s comedic beats, and they also play more fleshed out people than the proposed debut film, reflecting the director’s interest in character-driven stories. The film finds Reitman (Thank you for smoking, In the air, Young adult) in less sardonic territory than usual, with predictable crushes in the back glances. In various ways, Life after death honors the late Harold Ramis, who starred and co-wrote the first two films with Dan Aykroyd. When a character receives news of the death of Egon Spengler, the character of Ramis, for any viewer knowing that Ramis himself died in 2014, the reaction spills over from the frame; it’s more than the fictional character.

As a franchise update, origin story, coming-of-age movie, comedy, and indulgent f / x extravaganza, the feature film, written by director and Gil Kenan (Monster house), reaches all its marks. A big part of the fun for fans will be unboxing those Easter Eggs and reappearing some characters – which I’m not going to spoil anything here. The only thing I’m going to reveal is that Carrie Coon’s actual husband, writer-actor Tracy Letts, has an uncredited appearance as a Store Owner, and there’s a particularly whimsical twist on a creature. highly publicized 1984 film.

Coon plays Callie, a single mom who barely makes ends meet (her job is never mentioned). She receives news of her ex-father’s death as she faces eviction from her Chicago apartment and travels to Oklahoma to pack up her house, sell it and, she hopes, collect an inheritance. Her children, Trevor, 15 (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), 12, couldn’t be less thrilled to be spending the summer in the middle of nowhere. Their grandfather’s dilapidated farmhouse sits on wasteland near a point in a town called Summerville, where locals invariably respond in surprise upon learning who these newcomers are: “The land farmer had a family?

While Trevor falls for Lucky (Celeste O’Connor, alright), a little older, a self-confident waitress at Spinner’s Roller Hop, science prodigy Phoebe hooks up with two people from summer school. The first is an early podcasting kid with a flair for dramatic storytelling (Logan Kim, skillfully delivering some of the movie’s funniest lines). The second is their teacher, Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd). Undeclared seismologist – because of course he is – Grooberson keeps his students busy with VHS tapes of 1980s horror films as he researches the bizarre earthquakes that rocked Summerville. After ruling out faults, volcanic activity, and hydraulic fracturing, he embarks on a new investigation after Phoebe discovers a ghost trap in her grandfather’s house.

An explanatory phone call will fill in some elements of the backstory, but the way Reitman integrates clips from the original film in the form of YouTube videos that Phoebe watches is much more effective. They are part of her research after Grooberson gave her clues to the hauntings of ’80s New York City and she found out who her grandfather was.

As new friendships bloom – Phoebe does her best to ignore the flirtation between Grooberson and his mother, played to goofy and heartfelt perfection by Rudd and Coon – old gadgets come to life, including ghostly proton packs and the bloated ambulance-style Cadillac rusting in the garage. In a nice twist, the 2021 characters admire the analog gadgets they discover, seeing them as well-crafted antiques even though they use them extensively. Soon, in various combinations, Phoebe, Podcast, Trevor, Lucky, and Mr. Grooberson track down the Metal Eaters and other Spirits on Main Street, drawing unwanted attention from the Sheriff (Bokeem Woodbine).

There are nuances of other screen stories including the Wolfhard star Strange things, of how the four children form a team of ghost fighters and dive into the frightening unknown. And the thought of something strange being stirred in the flat, open expanses of the heart of the country, with its cornfields and looming mountain, reminds me The Wizard of Oz and Encounters of the Third Kind. The crisp, hassle-free footage from DP Eric Steelberg suggests something exaggerated in everyday life, especially at the end of the movie, when a change in light conjures up the feeling of a storm brewing – or something. apocalyptic.

But how and why the shapeshifter Sumerian deity Gozer, the original tale’s chief villain, resurrects is one to guess; like almost everything ghost hunters, the logic here does not support the slightest examination. Supernatural stakes never seem high – in this supposed battle of good versus evil, the fate of the world never seems to be on the line. Whether the Ghostbusters are at work in midtown Manhattan or in The Sticks, the story is local, the hauntings neither strange nor frightening, but a strange mixture of pseudoscience, nonsense and f / x exaggeration.

Those effects are certainly smoother this time around, while still staying within the visual vernacular of the 1984 film (it was the first big-screen comedy to spend a significant portion of its budget on high-end special effects). But whatever shock the film offers is thanks to the jolts of its sound design, while Rob Simonsen’s orchestral score injects ambient energy without being intrusive. In the old house filled with secrets and the abandoned structures of what was once a mining town, François Audouy’s production design constructs layers of atmospheres, some discreet, others with a simplicity intended for children. But even the small Chinese restaurant where Callie and Gary have their first date has a terribly lived-in vibe that improves their nervousness about getting to know each other.

In a less complex role than she usually plays, Coon is generally persuasive. She shows, in her unforced way, how Callie’s anger at being abandoned by her father has hardened her, and equally convincingly reveals the courage and adaptability beneath the hardened surface. Rudd strikes the perfect chord of goofy geek and childish enthusiasm, while Wolfhard captures Trevor’s teenage aspiration for independence as well as his puppy infatuation with a more sophisticated girl.

But it’s Phoebe who is the real protagonist of the film, and Grace wins the day as impatient and contemptuous smart pants who subtly undergo a seismic shift, much like the mother she often runs into. You can see Phoebe opening up to unlikely possibilities when, in one of the film’s finest details, she communes with a benevolent spirit on the farm, starting with a mysterious game of chess.

In its climactic streak, the film gives in to little more than a self-congratulatory schmaltz – catnip for fans. And while it nods to some of the blows and critiques that put the original film into the Reagan-era privatization culture, it also doubles as the American dream of an entrepreneurial destiny. In this Life after death, nostalgia is a double-edged sword and not much has changed: Ghosts are elaborately fantastical MacGuffins that have nothing to do with life and death. But they need to be conquered, and this time there is more grounding interest, deliciously so, in those called upon to do the job.