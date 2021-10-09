‘Dr. No ‘kicked off’ James Bond ‘with a bang 59 years ago – The Hollywood Reporter





When No time to die finally makes its US debut on October 8, after several years of creative and pandemic-related delays, this will be the 27th film in the James Bond franchise. It also marks Daniel Craig’s last appearance in the lead role of 007, the debonair super-spy created by Sean Connery in the very first Bond film, in the 1962s. Dr No. Believe it or not, this one struggled to get the green light. American producer Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli and his Canadian counterpart Harry Saltzman had uneasily joined forces to bring Ian Fleming’s best-selling creation to life. Most studios found the material too British and too sexual, but United Artists chief Arthur Krim offered them a modest budget of $ 1 million ($ 10 million today) to make their little film d ‘adventure. Krim wanted Cary Grant to play Bond, but Grant didn’t want anything to do with a potential franchise. Instead, they went with a relatively untested Scottish actor whose Broccoli wife Dana felt an animal sex appeal. After hundreds of unsatisfying lead actor auditions, Albert Broccoli later recalled, Connery walked in, “hammered the desk and told us what he wanted. What impressed us was that he had balls. Director Terence Young, who had worked with Connery in the 1957s Tiger action, was an elegant Englishman who took Connery’s working class to a Bond finishing school. “He took me to his blouse, his tailor, his shoemaker, helped me learn the right way from Eton,” Connery said. Dr No broke box office records for United Artists, such as THR reported December 14, 1962.

Hollywood journalist The film, which was shot in Jamaica and at Pinewood Studios in London, ended up looking a lot more expensive than it was. (It was an operation on the bridge: Broccoli even picked up a shovel and dug out piles of sand himself.) As Honey Rider, the first Bond girl, Ursula Andress secured her place in the history of the cinema the moment she stepped out of Surf Caribbean in a daring bikini. And as the villainous title, Joseph Wiseman, a Montreal-born Jew playing a half-Chinese character – a cast that would likely never happen today – was wonderfully evil as a bionic terrorist determined to destroy America’s space program. . The thriller made $ 60 million worldwide ($ 543 million today), and the rest, as they say, is history. This story first appeared in the October 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

