Venom 2 and No Time to Die signal the end of Hollywood’s Chinese dreams





Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Time to Die were both overshadowed at the box office by a Chinese propaganda film. What does this mean for Hollywood?

Against the backdrop of Hollywood’s addiction to the Chinese box office, it seems almost perfect that Venom: let there be carnage and No time to die released around the same time, and both eclipsed soon after by the latest Chinese propaganda film, The Battle of Changjin Lake. The undeniable success of the Chinese publicity for the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party should confuse Hollywood studios as it seems to mark the end of their hopes and dreams of an open Chinese theater market. It might not look like this to the casual observer. MGM and Eon Production No time to die won a world record $ 121 million in its opening weekend. Sony and Tencent Pictures’ Venom: let there be carnage earned a respectable $ 127 million worldwide in its first week. These are respectable numbers these days. However, the Bona Film group The Battle of Changjin Lake, which aired in a single country, made $ 230 million in its first weekend.

RELATED: China’s Crackdown on Entertainment – and Why Hollywood Should Be Concerned It has long been hoped in Hollywood that the Chinese government will eventually open the market to foreign films, instead of imposing a quota on the number of foreign films shown in theaters. This would give all Hollywood productions equal access to the market which, before the pandemic, was worth $ 9 billion and is currently worth around $ 5.11 billion. It was able to overtake the United States in box office value much sooner than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which put Hollywood at a disadvantage in the beginning anyway. Over the past two decades, China has continuously developed and grown its film industry. Of course, there wasn’t a lot of competition elsewhere. As mentioned, the CCP-controlled government has been imposing quotas for decades, nationwide blackouts on foreign films – like its week-long celebration of its national day October 1 – and outright bans. of some productions – even if they do. past government censors, like Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings made. Before the pandemic, there was talk that the government could increase the quota and open up China a little more to foreign films. But it seems to be based on the assumption that Chinese cinemas need foreign films to keep operating. This may have been the case a long time ago, but it just isn’t the reality anymore. RELATED: No Time To Die Director Knows How To Reboot James Bond The box office success of The Battle of Changjin Lake, and each of the propaganda films that cinemas in China have been forced to show over the past year prove that China just doesn’t need Hollywood as much as Hollywood needs China. Quotas are likely to decrease now rather than increase, and censors are more likely to be much stricter in their judgment on foreign films. It’s just because Chinese films are almost guaranteed to broadcast the messages the CCP wants people to see, and the Chinese authorities have imposed new regulations on what that message should be. That’s not to say that the Chinese people really appreciate propaganda, that’s all they have at their disposal. So what does this mean for Hollywood? Either the studios will try harder than ever to sidestep Chinese state censors – and thus import censorship policies – or they will have to change their approach. Until the Chinese state is freed from the fist of the Chinese Communist Party, Hollywood had better lean on the rest of the world. KEEP READING: Venom 2 Director Says Spider-Man Tease Is Exactly That Every major death in no time

Narayan liu

(1575 published articles)

Narayan Liu (/ Nran L / in IPA) is a news and news editor, and junior editor at CBR. From Hong Kong, currently based in Sweden. These days Narayan writes about movies, TV shows, comics, and video games, or anything about The Witcher. He does this while studying language, culture and communication at Linnaeus University. You can follow him on his blog (narayanliu.wordpress.com), on Twitter (@Narayan_Liu) or contact him directly on Narayan (dot) Liu (at) gmail.com. More from Narayan Liu

