Funko Hollywood an experience beyond ordinary retail





Funko Hollywood is more than just a store – it's more of an immersive museum experience featuring larger-than-life Funko characters from all aspects of pop culture and fandoms. The pictures don't do it justice, with full-size screens featuring giant Funko figures in massive themed environments. The screens are immersive and floor-to-ceiling, with different music in each franchise-themed zone. The figures come in life size or larger, and many of them loom overhead to make these generally small figures appear even larger than life. Several of the exhibits serve as photo ops, with guests being able and allowed to do things like climb into the Jurassic Park jeep or pose behind the bowl of cereal on a box of Funko-style Cap'n Crunch. With over a hundred character statues on display at Funko Hollywood, the selection of Pop! and other figures to buy is even larger than all the different statues on display. Funko Hollywood offers in-store exclusives in addition to a large and varied selection of hard-to-find action figures as well as the latest releases. Missed out on a Wal-Mart or Target exclusive from last summer and can only find it from online scalpers with insane markup? Chances are, Funko Hollywood has exactly what you need to complete the collection. Funko Hollywood has something for everyone with a wide and varied range of interests; they even teamed up with Loungefly to sell their designer bags, accessories, and apparel (like all those adorable Disney dresses and classic vintage-inspired Universal Monsters skirts) throughout the store. The main attraction of Funko Hollywood is the Funko Pop! People's Experience, which allows guests to create a personalized Funko Pop! figure of themselves. Currently, the experiment has high wait times and the slots often fill up for the day in the early afternoon. If Funko figures are your passion, Funko Hollywood is a must-see attraction that is as immersive as it is awe-inspiring.

