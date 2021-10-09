“Buried” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

I don’t remember the murder trial of George Franklin in 1990, one of the first in the country to revolve almost exclusively around the phenomenon of pent-up memory, but I absolutely remember when all of a sudden every proceeding aired took place. started having regular plots built around repressed memory.

Or maybe not? Maybe I watched a rehearsal of Los Angeles Law – probably “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. Markowitz” from 1992 – and lumped that in with memories of countless similar episodes? Maybe I only read an episode description from that Los Angeles Law and could he imagine the rest of the episode?

Memory is a delicate thing, especially since it relates to deep trauma rather than frivolous assumptions. Even psychologists, psychiatrists, and other experts in the inner workings of the human brain struggle to explain how memory works, what makes it not work, and how much we can trust our own memories, let alone those of people. others. Lack of clear answers fuels Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines’ Showtime documentary series Buried, which explores the intricate twists and complications behind Franklin’s trial, constructing three gripping yet gripping dramatic episodes before a total final hour-long twist.

In 1969, 8-year-old Susan Nason disappeared from Foster City, just south of San Francisco. Her body was found 10 weeks later, and the murder was not resolved until 1989, when Eileen Franklin revealed that she remembered being with her father, George, when he raped and murdered Susan, Eileen’s best friend. As Eileen said, she was playing with her daughter when her daughter’s similarities to Susan triggered a graphic series of memories. There was no evidence linking George Franklin, a former firefighter, to the crime, but based on Eileen’s story, he was arrested and brought to justice for murder, a case that became a referendum on the very nature of memory. How reliable were Eileen’s memories? To what extent were the circumstances in which the memories resurfaced legally applicable? And what would it take to convince a jury to believe Eileen and convict George?

For a brief period, Eileen Franklin was a national media sensation. She has appeared in all available TV shows, from Donahue To Oprah To Larry king. These countless interviews, as well as her testimony at her father’s trial, are at the center of Buried. It makes perfect sense that Eileen does not participate in Buried, but that doesn’t make a good storytelling, because Buried wants to tell the most intimate and personal story imaginable, but he has to do it exclusively from the outside.

Buried wants to talk about memory and repression, and instead it is mostly a trial. Its main participants include prosecution lawyer Elaine Lipton, George Franklin defense attorney Doug Horngrad, real criminal writer Harry MacLean, trauma and memory experts on both sides of the case and an assortment. of people with very distant connections to Eileen Franklin and the murder of Susan Nason – neighbors, childhood friends and more.

Rather than sticking to a straight timeline, Guendelman and Pines use the lawsuit as a pivot. You’ll watch the first episode convinced that one side is unmistakably correct. You will end the second feeling like you are a fool to think about what you had been thinking for the previous hour. You’ll end the usually undecided third episode, and then end the fourth episode wondering why the directors thought they had a four-hour documentary to make based on this story.

The events described took place 30 and 50 years ago, and it is as if the perception people had of them had been trapped in amber. This includes the directors, who go out of their way to trace how the past two decades have shifted perspectives on key pieces of the case. With no one named Franklin appearing in the documentary, they can’t really trace the lives of the central characters beyond a certain point. They end up without a cohesive argument, which might be oddly fitting considering it’s easy to go online – after watching four episodes, if you don’t like the story messing up – and read some articles by jurists, some arguing that the full saga proved one thing, others insisting on a diametrically opposed point of view.

The case and the legal schism it created are still so raw that figures like Horngrad and memory scientist Elizabeth Loftus are comfortable with a smirk and rolling their eyes when they offer their point. view of a case involving incest and other taboo nightmares in addition to murder. I’m not sure if the talking heads have been told to treat the news like it’s fresh, and not to be thoughtful and introspective, or if that’s just the approach they’ve all taken.

I admire some of what Guendelman and Pines have attempted in terms of using reconstructions to visualize the fragmented and finicky filtering that we go through whenever we look back. They use scenes shot with a hazy, nostalgic glow. They construct images in elaborate split screens. They label everything with Very ’80s typeface, straight from the binding of a Stephen King novel, to blur the lines between horror and real horror. They also use audio interviews and occasional news footage without on-screen identification. At first I was frustrated that I didn’t know which material was real and which was made, but after three episodes I chose to believe intentionality was at stake rather than making shoddy movies. But the fourth episode abandons all the first dramatic vanities.

The series is generally evasive, withholding certain information only for episode-ending surprises, accepting certain statements as fact without any justification, and introducing and then dropping seemingly important details. Again, these things have thematic connections to the story being told, but an intentional irritation remains an irritation when a heart-wrenching, gripping story turns into something so indecisive. That Guendelman and Pines are not reporters or detectives and that they cannot get concrete answers to unanswered mysteries is not their fault. I left Buried the impression of having seen an interesting saga unfold partially, and without any additional insight into the intervening decades. The result is awareness of a historic case, a few hours of disturbing entertainment, but no insight.