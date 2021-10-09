James Bond movie opens Friday at $ 23.3 million – The Hollywood Reporter





The 25th James Bond Film No time to die opened for $ 23.3 million at the Friday box office in North America, a promising start for a Hollywood mast leaning on older audiences – a demo most reluctant to return to theaters amid the pandemic in Classes. Friday’s profits, which include $ 6.3 million in previews, put MGM and EON tents on track to open at $ 60 million, according to the follow-up. While that may not set any Bond franchise records, it is one of the best starts to the era of the pandemic. Friday’s audience was predominantly male (64%), while 57% of ticket buyers were over 35, 37% of whom were over 45. No time to die received an A- CinemaScore, the same as the last Bond film, 2015 Spectrum. In 2012, Fall from the sky – which opened to a record $ 88.4 million nationwide – won an A CinemaScore. (Spectrum started with $ 70 million.) Bond movies have always aged and, as a result, don’t like the kind of mega openings that superhero tariffs can enjoy. Last weekend, Sony Venom: let there be carnage broke expectations with a first pandemic record of $ 90 million. Only 90 percent of Venom 2s opening weekend audiences were 45 and over. To start, No time to die lasts two hours and 43 minutes, which reduces the length of the sessions and makes it the longest Bond film. Superhero photos tend to see big drops on their second outings, and Venom 2 is no exception. The sequel could drop 67% to $ 30 million. The nostalgia factor is high for No time to die, given that Bond’s 25th installment marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final round as a British spy. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the event photo is distributed nationally by United Artists Releasing and internationally by Universal. The cast also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, as well as franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch. In North America, No time to die performs in 4,407 theaters, the largest imprint of all Bond photos.

