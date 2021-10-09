Livia Firths Eco-Age launches Renaissance Awards for young sustainability leaders – The Hollywood Reporter

Young international leaders in sustainable development will be rewarded on October 11 at the very first Renaissance Eco-Age awards.

Founded by longtime environmental activist Livia Firth in 2009, Eco-Age – a sustainability and communications agency that provides real-world solutions to brands looking to improve their supply chains – is committed to igniting a green renaissance. They are also using innovative technologies and media formats to rethink the rewards landscape.

Unlike a typical awards ceremony, the first Renaissance Awards take on a cinematic format, with a film presentation produced by Pulse Films Italia and directed by Grammy-nominated Giorgio Testi. The film is set in augmented reality at the historic town hall of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, and includes appearances from celebrities such as Gisele Bundchen, Colin Firth (who was previously married to Livia), Annie Lennox and Nile Rodgers.

As the name suggests, the awards will celebrate what Eco-Age calls the “second Renaissance,” or a new era of sustainability for new ideas and perspectives that he hopes will change our society. The theme of rebirth was largely inspired by Amanda Gorman’s moving poetry reading at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony earlier this year, when the young scholar said it was “the year zero ”- a new start for the world in social and environmental terms. The event will honor young rising stars in the field of sustainable development for their achievements and efforts to create a better future.

“The power of storytelling is immense,” says Firth, who comes from a documentary production background. “If we are to overcome the many problems in our world, facts are not enough. The facts will not persuade people who do not believe in climate change. The facts will not persuade people who think economic growth or technology will solve our problems.

She continues: “What opens up new possibilities is history. The Renaissance Awards tell these new stories in the hope that they will inspire new behaviors.

Firth is known to have executive produced a documentary on fast fashion The real cost, in addition to founding the Green Carpet Challenge (GCC), a sustainable development initiative that aims to combine glamor and ecological materials in the fashion world. In recent years, several stars have supported the GCC by sporting enduring brands on the red carpet, including Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Thandiwe Newton, Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

As for the focus on young leaders who are fighting global challenges, Firth expresses that “they are the future”. Inspired by the work of young activists like Gorman and Greta Thunberg, the Renaissance Awards highlight the parallels between the early Renaissance and the emerging one, as new ideas and movements spearhead generations to come.

“They are the ones who are going to be affected by our inaction and they are not going to let us do this,” Firth adds. “They are tackling global challenges in a very different way than we did, or generations before us. They do it with intersectionality at heart, knowing that we can’t solve one problem without looking at them all. “

In recent years, Firth’s mission has reached new heights, as it continues to expand the reach of Eco-Age beyond that of the fashion industry. Previously, the sustainability agency hosted the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in partnership with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, an event to promote a greener approach to designer fashion in Hollywood.

Above all, the founder stresses that the purpose of the awards ceremony is to “remind people of their power, the fact that even if they call us consumers, we are above all citizens”.

Award recipients will receive an NFT as an award for their achievements in sustainability. The world premiere will take place in Florence on October 11. Following the premiere, the Renaissance Awards will be distributed by SKY in all SKY territories and on other global platforms around the world on October 18.