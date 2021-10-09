Hollywood star Holly Robinson Peete “livid” after sons not allowed to board Air Canada flight to YVR

Actress Holly Robinson Peete said she did not feel respected by Air Canada after her two sons were prevented from boarding a flight at Vancouver airport, with a ticket agent telling them they were not could not board without presenting the credit card used to pay for their tickets.

The incident happened on Monday, October 4, while Peete was in Mission, British Columbia, for the filming of the film. Our Christmas trip. Peete knows the province well, having shot 21 rue du saut in Vancouver, and says she considers Bcher a “second home.”

His two sons, Robinson, 19, and Roman, 16, were visiting him for the weekend and planning to catch an evening flight back to Los Angeles. They both had one-way business class seats, which Peete says he has booked several times before.

But when the two boys showed up at the Air Canada counter at Vancouver International Airport, they were told they had to present the credit card used to purchase the tickets to board. The boys called their parents, who attempted to speak to the ticket agent and convince them of their identity.

“They said it was ‘policy’ and the card was flagged. You have to check the card. You are not flying today,” Peete told CBC News.

“And then at some point [the ticket agent] Turned his back to them and walked away. Left them to meet tickets with no other ticket agents there. “

Peete says the Air Canada agent refused to speak to her to verify her identity and that the boys missed their flight.

Her sons ended up spending the night in a nearby hotel. The next morning, after Peete changed their flight reservations, her sons were able to board without a hitch. They were not asked to present the credit card.

“The elephant in the room is, you know, yeah, they’re two black boys traveling alone,” Peete said.

“I don’t want to think there is any profiling, but I don’t understand why they refused to talk to the parents.”

Airline says situation is due to security checks

According to Air Canada, the situation was “unfortunate” and stemmed from standard credit card security practices.

“Air Canada has security checks in place to validate purchases made online outside of Canada for last minute travel,” a spokesperson told CBC News.

“We are in direct contact with the customer to discuss the matter. In this case, the customers were delayed and traveled on the next flight.”

Peete disputes the wording of their statement, saying no one from Air Canada contacted her directly. She only received concessions after she took the initiative and called them.

Air Canada later offered to compensate her for the hotel stay that she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, paid for.

“My assistant told me the customer service person said, ‘Well, sure, they’re going to be flagged, they’re two boys sitting in business class on a one-way ticket,’ Peete said.

“It really bothered me because it indicated that, you know, well, they didn’t seem to belong there. As a mother of black boys, I look at this situation and I don’t like it. I don’t. take the smell test for me. “

Peete says she wants someone “higher up” at Air Canada to talk to her, along with a public statement from the airline explaining the situation.

CBC News contacted Air Canada to find out how often travelers are flagged for fraud, but did not receive a response in time for publication.