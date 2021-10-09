Ray Liotta on the Many Saints of Newark surprise that made everyone see double

Double the Ray Liotta, double the fun.

The Jersey actor may not have been among the Sopranos until the show ended in 2007, but his big reveal in the previous movie The Many Saints of Newark gave him more screen time in a story. which is full of characters.

Before continuing, here is a ** spoiler warning ** because, as Liotta says, we know where you live!

The actor, originally from Newark, grew up in Union as the adopted son of parents active in local politics. Liotta, iconic in Mafia movie canon for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorseses GoodFellas, also came close to being recruited for The Sopranos. Series creator David Chase, who co-wrote and produced the film, tried to pick Liotta as Ralphie Cipharetto in the original series, but it didn’t work.

Now he gets double billed.

When Liotta first appeared in The Many Saints of Newark in 1967, he was Hollywood Dick Moltisanti, a successful member of the DiMeo crime family and father of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), future father of Christopher Moltisanti from the series. . Dickie, in turn, is the father figure of a young Tony Soprano, played as a teenager by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini.

Hollywood Dick makes history as a brash and boisterous guy who shows off Giuseppina (Michela De Rossi), his new young wife from Italy. We soon learn that he’s an abuser who threw Dickies’ mother down the stairs and has no qualms about doing the same with Giuseppina.

However, relatively early in the film released October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max, where it will be available until October 31, we see that Hollywood Dick isn’t sticking around for long.

Joey “CoCo” Diaz as Buddha, Liotta as Hollywood Dick Moltisanti and John Borras as Bishop in the “Sopranos” prequel.Barry Wetcher | Warner Bros.

As Hollywood abruptly leaves the earthly scene (* ahem *), it might be easy to assume that Liotta wouldn’t be seen again in the movie (aside from maybe some sort of flashback). But there he is again, playing Hollywood’s twin brother, Sal.

Dickie Moltisanti visits his uncle Sally in prison after Hollywood’s death. Sally, a seemingly Reformed criminal who openly admits to murdering a grown man, serves as a sort of guide for Dickie or at least, that’s what he’s looking for, some sort of guide or absolution.

Despite her killer history, Sally stands out as a transformed, almost Zen member of the crime family, just a very, very evolved person, Liotta, 66, told NJ Advance Media.

This other really sweet guy who really got his shit together probably more than anyone, he says.

When Dickie tells Sally he wants to do a good deed by visiting her, he has done quite a few bad things that her father had forbidden, Sally asks for a jazz record.

I like the fact that I ask for real jazz, like Miles Davis, says Liotta (especially Birth of the Cool).

Dickie seems to want to equalize the balance of all the terrible things he does, which is homicide. But Sally can see right through him.

I say he’s going to have what’s going to happen, Liotta said.

Alessandro Nivola says that his characters’ visits to Sally throughout the film are an attempt for him to overcome his guilt and pain.

Visiting Uncle Sally is almost like her confessor, Nivola, 49, says NJ Advance Media. And he has a compulsive need to continue there. I think he wants to confess, but all he does is lie every time he goes. But Uncle Sally knows everything. Almost supernaturally, he knows it.

Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts, Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano (back), John Magaro as Silvio Dante, Liotta as Hollywood Dick Moltisanti and Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti.Barry Wetcher | Warner Bros.

Sally’s advice to Dickie?

The pain comes from always wanting things, he says. It is to want it.

Liotta appreciated the chance to deliver such lines and act as a wise figure in the mafia movie, away from the headstrong Hollywood Dicks gangster character.

I love being so still and a philosopher, he says. I really got to have my cake and eat it too.

Sally’s advice that most shapes the film’s trajectory comes when he tells Dickie to stay away from Tony.

At the end, I think he’s so horrified of himself that’s why he doesn’t want to approach Tony because he feels like everything he touches is dying, says Nivola. It is a force that is beyond his control because his violent outbursts are something that almost makes him feel like another person and that he cannot control. And it tears him apart. And he knows he is the architect of his own destruction.

The Many Saints of Newark is on HBO Max and in theaters. Read our interviews with David Chase and the cast of The Many Saints of Newark here.

