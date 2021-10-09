Managers of Bollywood actors





Bollywood actors have a hectic life, especially since some of them sign several films simultaneously. Their job doesn’t end after the movie is finished, but there is an equal amount of work during promotions with back-to-back promotional events etc. Don’t you wonder how these actors manage to do so much and look great? Well, the credit goes to their effective managers who support them and make sure everything runs smoothly in the actor’s life. Some of these celebrity managers end up being close friends and family members of the stars they run. They are the ones who know almost every little detail in the daily life of their respected stars. Here is a list of some of the best celebrity managers in Bollywood. Runali Bhagat: Arjun Kapoor’s manager

Runali did not always manage the stars; she was a stylist before becoming the manager of Arjun Kapoor. Runali started his career as a stylist for a reality TV show. Pooja Dadlani: manager of Shah Rukh Khan If you are a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Dadlani is the right person to approach. Pooja handles all of Shah Rukh’s work, from his filming dates to his dates, interviews, etc. That’s not all. Pooja is the branding manager for SRk’s IPL team, Kolkatta Knight Riders. Poonam Damnia: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager Kareena Kapoor aka Poo might be her own favorite, but she also has another favorite and that is Poonam Damnia, her manager. Poonam handles all of Bebo’s work for her and makes her life easier. The two are said to share a very close bond and Poonam even manages Kareena’s social media handles. Zenobia Kohla: Akshay Kumar’s manager

A woman who is often seen next to Akshay Kumar wherever he goes is none other than his manager Zenobia Kohla. She’s been working with Akshay as a manager for the longest time, and she’s almost like family to Akki. Ritika Nagpal: manager of Anushka Sharma Ritika Nagpal is one of the most important people behind Anushka Sharma’s success in business. She manages all business transactions for Anushka. Susan Rodrigues: manager of the Ranveer Singhs

Susan Rodriques and Ranveer Singh go back a long way. Susan has been leading Ranveer’s work for over seven years and Ranveer seems to like her very much. We’re sure Susan enjoys working for this fun guy too! (Also read: After Aryan Khans Arrest Educational App Puts Shah Rukh Khans Ads On Hold) These people may not be in the spotlight, but they play a huge role in the lives of stars.

