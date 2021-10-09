Hollywood star Kevin Hart criticizes the media and fans of the Ben Simmons saga: “Wasn’t he an all-star team? Wasn’t he a fully defensive team?”





The Ben Simmons saga remains one of the hottest topics in the NBA. The disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star has no plans to return to the team. He has made it clear that he will not be returning to the franchise this season and has emptied his house to send a strong message. Since the Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the 2021 playoffs, Simmons has become the city’s No.1 Public Enemy, with fans and members of the media blasting the point guard. Right now, that situation is pretty much Simmons versus the world. However, the player has found people who have been defending him in recent times. For example, Sixers fan and Philly native Kevin Hart defended the Aussie player from enemies, explaining that people overlook his good deeds just because he’s not a shooter. Speaking on Showtime’s “All the Smoke”, the Hollywood star said: “Ben Simmons is a star. Philadelphia, man, we’re a different city. Look, you got to let the players play like they play. Like, he got there by playing like he plays. Now granted, it’s a three- shooting time in the NBA. He’s not Ben! Now because of the media and the way they position things, we’ve forgotten all the good he did. Wasn’t he an All -Star? Wasn’t he All- Defensive Team? “ The biggest problem for fans is that Simmons tends to disappear around playoff time. The Australian is playing excellent during the regular season, but his struggles are evident during the playoffs. This has become a major issue for the Sixers as they want to win a championship with two stars ready to come for them. Joel Embiid doesn’t have that problem, but things are different with Simmons. Criticism has led Ben to ask the Sixers for a trade, and it’s unclear when that will happen. They have a lot of options for dealing with Simmons, but the franchise wants to get the maximum amount of money for the 3x All-Star.

