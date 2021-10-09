Actor / filmmaker Kevin Smith says Hed loves coming back to AEW





The first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019 saw actor / filmmaker Kevin Smith, as well as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot co-star Jason Mewes, make an appearance and appear in a segment with The Hybrid 2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). Talk with AND Canada, Kevin Smith has made it clear that he would love to return to AEW if the opportunity arises and that he will be happy to do whatever they tell him to do because it’s all part of the fun. Here’s what Kevin Smith said: In the blink of an eye, I would stay there again. I love Jericho. So whatever he needs from me, I’ll do it with pleasure. I can imagine coming back to the ring at the time of Clerks III. As we saw recently, Rosario (Dawson) got involved, which was pretty awesome. AEW does this very cleverly. I don’t feel like this guy is doing it to reach a whole new audience. It feels like they’re doing it because it’s part of the fun. Kevin Smith also spoke about how wrestling has been around for a very long time and you’ve seen almost everything there is to see in terms of stories and matches which sooner or later things will change like we see a lot. more movie matches and the movie and movie industry will be combined with the sports entertainment industry as the audience and fans need to experience more new things in order to keep them interested and hooked on the product. Here’s what Kevin Smith said: Quite incredible. Think about it, the sport has been around long enough that you’ve seen all the variation there is to see in terms of storylines and action. It’s a conclusion in advance that sooner or later they would be like making a movie, for heaven’s sake. They can do it every week on the show. They have some of the best writers in the business, some of the most creative and so on, writing dialogue on the fly in many cases. I felt like I was going to see a lot more movie matches. Not just cinematic, but multimedia takes on a sport we’ve seen presented in the same way since it became a cable phenomenon. How do you keep them in your seats after all these years? You always have new crops from people coming in, but how do you keep the old f*s sitting around? You start to show them new things. You begin to show them a version of what they’re painfully familiar with that can rekindle their interest again. Why not make it look good? Let’s talk about movies and entertainment, take your time and turn on a few lights and you will end up with something that looks like something you would see in a movie theater.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://prowrestlingnewshub.com/aew-news/actor-filmmaker-kevin-smith-says-hed-love-to-return-to-aew/

