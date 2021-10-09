Alleged illegal Hollywood casino raided by Los Angeles law enforcement





Posted: Oct 9, 2021, 12:40 p.m. Last updated on: October 8, 2021, 5:09 a.m. A business in Hollywood, California was recently raided in Los Angeles. The warrant resulted in the arrest of an individual who allegedly operated illegal gambling activities inside the establishment.

According to Los Angeles Police, this Hollywood, California company is carrying out an illegal gambling operation. A recent raid resulted in the arrest of many people. (Image: Los Angeles City Attorney) Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced yesterday that three separate businesses had recently been raided on suspicion of carrying out illegal activities. Two were carried out in what police believe are illegal underground nightclubs, where illicit narcotics were readily available. The third case concerns an alleged underground casino. Feuer, who is currently campaigning to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, said the Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant at 5547 Santa Monica Boulevard in September. The investigation began after a man who was beaten and robbed in the alleged illegal casino notified police. LAPD dispatched an undercover agent to the company, where they observed what appeared to be illegal gambling operations. The undercover cop was also able to buy methamphetamine. The business owner admits his role Feuer’s office explained that during the execution of the search warrant, police discovered unlicensed slot machines in the Santa Monica Boulevard business. A marquee at the site proclaims it to be Young’s Market. The fast store’s awning says it has an ATM, EBT, and money order services, as well as lottery tickets. A separate entrance adjacent to the building claims to be a Korean church. In addition to unregulated gaming terminals, police confiscated ammunition and “large quantities of cannabis”. Law enforcement said a person at the scene admitted to using the rented space as a casino. BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer details 17 criminal charges against two alleged unlicensed nightclubs and an alleged unlicensed casino in Hollywood. https://t.co/6UccgHy4tn – The office of Mike Feuer, LA City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) October 7, 2021 Brandon Chang, of unknown age and residence, was arrested and charged with one count of illegal use of land and / or property. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and a $ 1,000 fine. Several others were arrested on outstanding warrants. California problem Law enforcement in California continues to try to tackle the Herculean task of infiltrating the vast network of illegal underground gambling centers. This week’s bust is just the latest in a string of recent raids on suspected illegal casinos. Earlier this month, police in Daly City, California seized allegedly illegal slots, narcotics and guns from a residence. Orange County law enforcement charged 24 people with an assortment of offenses last summer. The tickets concerned their alleged involvement in an underground gambling network that spans multiple locations posing as convenience stores. Police continue to ask residents to speak out when they suspect illegal activity. The only way to effectively take the steps we need to make Los Angeles the city we know it can be is to engage with each other, ”Feuer said. “People need to be sure that if they report allegations, they will be followed up. “This is one of the reasons I am so focused on focusing on the tremendous work of the LAPD, which has visited these places again and again, taking extraordinary measures to ensure that the immediate neighborhood was secure, ”he added.

