



From Kangana Ranaut to Ranbir Kapoor here is the list of 5 Bollywood stars who have been charged in the drug case, read “class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/kangana-ranaut-sanjay-dutt-to-ranbir-kapoor-5- bollywood-stars-who-were-accused-in-drug-case-920×518.jpg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Bollywood stars who were accused Drug Case “/> Bollywood stars have often been linked with drug use. To say that today we are here with the list of Bollywood industry stars, who have been charged in drug cases as reported in Bollywood Life. 1. Kangana Ranaut The actress admitted that she was a drug addict when she was just starting out in the industry. She said, I ran away from home, became a movie star in a few years and a drug addict. 2. Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt has always talked about his addiction, he said, “My journey with addiction lasted about 12 years. There are no drugs in the world that I haven’t taken. When my dad took me to America (for drug rehab) they gave me a list (of drugs) and I ticked off all the drugs on it because I had taken them all. 3. Aryan Khan SRK’s son is currently in judicial custody in the drug case. 4. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor confessed to using drugs. The actor said, “It was hard to live in the moment on stage with 300 bored junior performers pretending to be a real audience. Pot made those moments real. 5. Great strategy He spoke about his drug addiction in an interview. He said he started using drugs when he was 13. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Thalaivii Success: Says It’s The Best Time Of Her Life

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iwmbuzz.com/movies/celebrities-movies/kangana-ranaut-sanjay-dutt-to-ranbir-kapoor-5-bollywood-stars-who-were-accused-in-drug-case/2021/10/09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos