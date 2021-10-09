Bollywood stars have often been linked with drug use. To say that today we are here with the list of Bollywood industry stars, who have been charged in drug cases as reported in Bollywood Life.

1. Kangana Ranaut

The actress admitted that she was a drug addict when she was just starting out in the industry. She said, I ran away from home, became a movie star in a few years and a drug addict.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has always talked about his addiction, he said, “My journey with addiction lasted about 12 years. There are no drugs in the world that I haven’t taken. When my dad took me to America (for drug rehab) they gave me a list (of drugs) and I ticked off all the drugs on it because I had taken them all.

3. Aryan Khan

SRK’s son is currently in judicial custody in the drug case.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor confessed to using drugs. The actor said, “It was hard to live in the moment on stage with 300 bored junior performers pretending to be a real audience. Pot made those moments real.

5. Great strategy

He spoke about his drug addiction in an interview. He said he started using drugs when he was 13.

