Ana de Armas recalls drama school reaction when she landed her first movie role – The Hollywood Reporter





Jimmy Fallon hosted No time to die star Ana de Armas at Tonight’s show Friday, where the actress told the story of her first acting role in Cuba and the reaction of her theater school. “I went to acting school when I was fourteen,” de Armas said, adding that it was about four years of teaching acting. She auditioned and got her first movie, A rose from France in 2006 when he was in his second year of school. “The teachers weren’t very happy, and they told me if I made the movie, I was going to get kicked out of school.” She made the film and the school asked her to repeat the second grade. “It was worth it,” de Armas concluded. Fallon mentioned that he heard that de Armas also hitchhiked to school at one point and prompted her to tell this story. The actress explained that hitchhiking is not dangerous in Cuba. “I mean, you just get there faster …” Fallon joked that no one would come looking for him if he tried to hitchhike. “If we’re both on the street with a thumbs-up, they’re going to come and get you and not me,” he said. “Well, I didn’t do the thumb trick,” de Armas said. “I would just go to the red light to make the cars stop.” She added: “You just go to the window,” Hey, can you take me to the next traffic light? “As Fallon continued to cite the possible dangers of this, de Armas simply said,” Everyone is very used to it. It’s like free ridesharing. De Armas plays CIA agent Paloma in Cary Fukunaga No time to die, who is there “to assist Bond in his mission”, explains the actress. She is new to the job, having only had three weeks of training. “The funny thing is I only had three weeks of training so I think I kept saying it so much that Cary was like, ‘Just say it. Its good.’ “ Prior to No time to die, de Armas worked on Blond, a film about Marilyn Monroe. Agreeing with Fallon that this was a very opposite type of project, de Armas explained how it took a while for her to get used to when she moved from set to set. “I did Marilyn, it was very intense, I finished filming on a Friday, I got on a plane on a Saturday and I started filming Bond on Monday. So I just remember having been on set like, my first scene and I kinda started whispering and Cary was like, “Mmm. No, we are here now. You are there this movie now. The 25th James Bond Film No time to die which also stars Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ben Wishaw, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch, opened for $ 23.3 million at the box office on Friday in North America after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. See the full interview between Ana de Armas and Jimmy Fallon, below.

