Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing reveals injury after chimney explosion – The Hollywood Reporter

Superstar Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing talks more about a tragic accident that happened inside his home, an accident that left him hospitalized and ashamed as he sought to keep the recovery a secret while preserving appearances.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded,” Rousteing shared Saturday with his 7 million Instagram followers alongside an image that shows his chest and arms heavily bandaged with Bruising and redness on the face, a shocking sight for anyone who keeps pace. with its carefully organized and typically glamorous account. “I woke up the next morning at Saint Louis hospital in Paris. The talented staff at this famous hospital, who were treating an incredible number of COVID cases at the same time, took incredible care of me. I cannot thank them enough.

He went on to say that he had kept the injury “from as many people as possible” and while he was not sure why, it could be “that obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own. insecurities “. While recovering, Rousteing continued to work full-time on the new Balmain collections while hiding the after-effects of the injury with masks, turtlenecks and finger rings to cover up the burns.

“And I really realized that the power of social media is to only reveal what you want to show,” he continued. “In a way, allows us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we don’t want to see or show: it’s our new world. “

News of the injury was first reported by The New York Times on September 30 in a profile of Vanessa Friedman. She writes that the accident happened last October and prevented Rousteing from entering and leaving the hospital for two months. He recovered in the spring and summer and said, “It made me realize how important comfort is. And how clothes work to help you show off what you can show and hide what you need to hide, without anyone realizing what you are hiding.

Rousteing, who burst onto the scene in his early 20s as a fashion industry prodigy, is close to a number of A-List stars and has dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Zendaya. to the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez. He recently celebrated a 10th anniversary at the helm of the French fashion house, and today’s honest revelation follows an intimate look at his life on Netflix. Wonder boy. The documentary revealed an emotional journey of finding her adoptive parents as a way to connect with her roots and discover her true identity.

In an interview to promote his release, Rousteing spoke to THR on the power of appearances and how he learned to free himself from public perception. He said, “You know, I got the creative director job when I was 24. I was very young and I was really trying to be what we call the perfect designer. Never take a wrong step, always in the fashion spotlight. So I really sort of crystallized myself, if I may say so, in a sort of box of Olivier’s glamor and Balmain’s glamor. Everything is sparkling. Everything is brilliant. There is never sadness. It’s like a party all night, or the whole life of it. Maybe it’s a character I wanted to play because I was hiding all my fears. And I was just like, I’m going to smash this image that I created of myself.

As for how he’s doing today, Rousteing ended his Instagram post with a message of gratitude to God and his Balmain family with an eye to the future. “Today I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I start a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude.

Hollywood journalist contacted a representative of Rousteing for further comment.