5 Performances of Jewish Actor Ben Foster to Watch Before “The Survivor” hits theaters – St. Louis Jewish Light

Ben Foster is an actor you can always count on to give an unforgettable performance, no matter the class or genre of his film. A cinematic crackerjack of a different order, he’s played a wide variety of roles in a career that spanned 25 years and 60 credits. Often the supporting actor and not the lead role, Foster is the guy who steals scenes from the star and makes you want to see more of him in the next role.

HBO Moviesgives him the opportunity to direct his own film this winter. The cable giant is reprising its latest film, The Survivor, about a Polish Jew who escaped a death march in Auschwitz and pursued a successful boxing career. Fosters character, real-life hero Harry Haft, is said to be 13-8 in the ring, ending his career against the Rocky Marcianoa fight that Haft said in his bio that the Mafia forced him to throw .

Whether we get the juicy details of that remains to be seen – you can read Hafts’ book Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano to get the details – but one thing’s for sure: the role should generate Oscars buzz. to favor. He’s been waiting for an Oscar nomination for a long time, which was evident in his performances over the past five years.

Foster, who was raised in Judaism and is married to Laura Prepon, has a multitude of roles that are indelible and should linger in your mind for quite a while. Before The Survivor hits HBO, which is slated to take place before the end of the year for it to qualify for awards season, let’s take a look at a few movies so you get to know Foster and his immense talent.

Against all odds

Co-starring with Chris Pine, Foster played the cowardly canon brother of the Star Trek stars as the two embark on a wave of bank heists with good intentions. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan wrote the script, which adds a lot of character to the propulsive and fast-paced heist plot. While this is a remarkable role for Pine, Foster steals just about any scene from scaring the life of a bank clerk to walking down a deserted road with an AK-47 pointed at four. parked trucks. The film starred a formidable Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham, but Foster stole it.

Lone survivor

Foster played real-life Navy Seal Matt Axelson, one of four men who travel to Afghanistan on a reconnaissance mission but end up in a shootout while being vastly outnumbered. Peter Bergs’ directing rarely carried more gravity and power, and the film features plenty of solid performances from Mark Wahlberg (as the main character, Marcus Luttrell), Taylor Kitsch, and Emile Hirsch. Axelson was another role Foster just made his own in the opening moments of his first scene, where Matt talks to his wife on the morning of the deployment. It’s not the easiest movie to watch – a war movie where the good guys really don’t win – but the acting, especially Foster, makes it a very memorable experience.

Leaves no trace

Easily fostering the most touching performance, Debra Graniksdrama has followed a father (Foster) and daughter (Thomasin McKenzie) living off the grid in an urban Oregon park who see their lives forever turned upside down by one small mistake. Rarely will you see the more vulnerable actor onscreen, playing a guardian of the unconventional variety adjusting to a different type of life with his daughter, with more oversight and rules. It’s a haunting take on what exactly makes and defines the home of families trying to stay afloat in a hectic economy and a lousy world. (Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.)

3:10 at Yuma

One of the best remakes you’ll find, the James Mangolds film centered around Russell Crowes’ outlaw and Christian Bales noble breeder, but Fosters Charlie Prince is still looming in the background. Playing Crowes’ main henchman and friend, Foster delves into a rotten soul’s mischief by being as malicious as possible. Sporting albino skin and scars, he is not exactly recognizable, which further increases his performance. A good full movie. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $ 3.99.)

The mecanic

Another solid remake, and Fosters’ performance is a big reason for it. You see, it would’ve been a normal Jason Statham action vehicle without Foster, but it elevates the genre by pulling a better performance from its British co-star and giving the plot a bit of mystery. You never know exactly if you can trust his loner who becomes Statham’s apprentice assassin in the movie, and Foster lets you guess. A particularly brutal fight scene between him and the much taller Jeff Chases Burke is a highlight, as it proves that disjointed fighters should never be counted. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $ 2.99.)

This would include Haft, who won the biggest game of his life when he found a way out of a Nazi prison camp. The fight with Marciano was the icing on the cake, a real sign that Harry survived. HBO Films may have grabbed an Oscar nominee. For Foster, that would be long overdue.