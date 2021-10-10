Austin Zuzu artist, the artist behind this year’s ACL Fest setting





Austin City Limits music festival headliners change every year, but one thing stays the same: A long line forms in the middle of Zilker Park where attendees wait to take a photo in the iconic ACL frame. . The frame, which is literally a frame (four-sided image and an empty middle for participants to stand), is a popular attraction at the festival. It comes with an Austin skyline background, which makes it Instagram perfect. This year, local artist Zuzu designed the frame. She spray painted it over two or three days a few weeks before the first weekend of the festival. It is covered in hot pink, blue, green, orange and purple. “#ACLFEST” is written in big white letters on the top of the frame and Zuzu’s Instagram handle is written below. She said C3 encouraged her to put her information in big letters instead of a small signature in the corner. FOOD:Here are the best things to eat and drink at the Austin City Limits Music Festival The painter attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated in 2010. At 19 or 20, she attended her first ACL Fest. Sheet a friend were broke and paddled on Lady Bird Lake and sat in the water outside Zilker Park to listen. “I come pretty much every year,” she said. Zuzu is brilliant as her art, both in the way she decorates herself and in the way she speaks. Her blonde hair has neo pink and purple stripes and her fingernails are neoMen yellow. She is honored to be the Frame Artist this year. “To be the first woman to paint the frame makes me really proud,” she said. And she can also share her love for Austin through the frame. What are people wearing at ACL Fest 2021?How to be both stylish and practical The artist was in Oaxaca, Mexico, when she got the call that she was going to be the framework artist of this year. “I was thrilled when I found out,” said Zuzu, 34. Zuzu was up against three or four other artists for the spot. After the festival ends, the executive will live in a C3 warehouse. “It’s living an amazing life,” she said of the frame. “It’s living your best life during these two weeks.”

