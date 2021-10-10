Entertainment
OMG! Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS – here’s how
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon aka Player 067 from Netflix’s hit Korean web series, which has become a global phenomenon, may have (SPOIL ALERT) lost the cash prize and also his life after landing until the final round, much to the chagrin of all viewers, but in real life his popularity the day after the show resulted in a hugely lucrative deal. Jung Ho-yeon aka HoYeon Jung has just been named a global ambassador for the international fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton, currently becoming the second and only individual celebrity of the brand to hold the distinction after K-pop group BTS. That the two Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors are Korean should be a source of immense pride for the country.
You could say life came full circle for Jung Ho-yeon as a model before landing her first acting stint on Netflix’s Squid Game. Indeed, she had walked for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2017 show and also appeared in its pre-fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign, thus making her new collaboration with the fashion brand a homecoming for the actress. in a way far more important than how she was associated with it for the last time.
Opening up about becoming Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador after BTS to a press contingent, Jung Ho-yeon said: “It is an honor to return to the fashion house for which she was previously a model. . I look forward to every moment with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.
By participating, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, told reporters, I hope to start a new chapter in the journey that began 5 years ago. I immediately fell in love with the great talent and fantastic personality of Ho-yeons.
Additionally, Jung Ho-yeon also amassed up to 15 million Instagram followers after Squid Game. Talk about basking in your glory … huh?
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/omg-squid-game-actress-jung-ho-yeon-joins-bts-heres-how-entertainment-news-1929340/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]