OMG! Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS – here’s how

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon aka Player 067 from Netflix's hit Korean web series, which has become a global phenomenon, may have (SPOIL ALERT) lost the cash prize and also his life after landing until the final round, much to the chagrin of all viewers, but in real life his popularity the day after the show resulted in a hugely lucrative deal. Jung Ho-yeon aka HoYeon Jung has just been named a global ambassador for the international fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton, currently becoming the second and only individual celebrity of the brand to hold the distinction after K-pop group BTS. That the two Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors are Korean should be a source of immense pride for the country.

You could say life came full circle for Jung Ho-yeon as a model before landing her first acting stint on Netflix's Squid Game. Indeed, she had walked for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2017 show and also appeared in its pre-fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign, thus making her new collaboration with the fashion brand a homecoming for the actress. in a way far more important than how she was associated with it for the last time.

Opening up about becoming Louis Vuitton's new global ambassador after BTS to a press contingent, Jung Ho-yeon said: "It is an honor to return to the fashion house for which she was previously a model. . I look forward to every moment with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.

By participating, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, told reporters, I hope to start a new chapter in the journey that began 5 years ago. I immediately fell in love with the great talent and fantastic personality of Ho-yeons.

Additionally, Jung Ho-yeon also amassed up to 15 million Instagram followers after Squid Game. Talk about basking in your glory … huh?

