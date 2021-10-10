Entertainment
Delhi Police Take Actress Leena Maria Paul, Partner, On Remand For 3 Days | Latest Delhi News
ED investigates money laundering allegations against Leena Maria Paul and partner Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Two prisoners of Tihar prison, actress Leena Maria Paul and her partner Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were taken into custody by the Directorate of Execution (ED) for three days in pre-trial detention.
The ED is investigating money laundering allegations against the two, who were recently arrested for duping the wife of a town industrialist. Delhi Police said Sukesh Chandrashekar spoofed a landline number from senior government officials and called Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of Religare Enterprises.
Chandrashekhar reportedly promised to help her husband free her husband on bail and took the money from him, which was handed over to his contacts, Delhi police said.
An officer from Tihar prison confirmed that the emergency service had taken the two prisoners into custody for three days on Saturday.
In June, police registered a case after Singhs’ wife filed a complaint. Although police have not officially disclosed the amount paid by Singh’s wife, people familiar with the investigation said it was at least 4 crores.
Delhi police have arrested at least 13 people in the case, including prison officers, a branch manager of a private bank in Connaught Place and Chandrashekhars’ partner, actress Leena Maria Paul. Paul was arrested on September 5 for helping Chandrashekhar end the scam.
Chandrashekar was arrested in 2017 by Delhi police for allegedly duping an All India leader Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from 2 crore on the pretext of helping his party maintain its two-leaf symbol by bribing officials from the electoral commission.
