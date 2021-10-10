Did you know these Bollywood movies are actually copied from Korean movies

Did you know that many successful Bollywood movies have been copied from Korean hit movies?

It’s no longer a hidden fact that Bollywood loves remakes, remixes, and scams.

As the Korean wave has swept the entertainment world since Netflix’s K drama series Squid Game became a huge hit, we thought people should know how Korean content is copied.

There are a number of films that were outstanding copies of South Korean films made by big names in B-town.

Well, after going through the list, it is highly recommended that you watch the original content. So that you can better understand the original flavor of the content.

Today, the Korean Wave (Hallyu) has gained worldwide popularity, from TV shows and movies on media service platforms to videos and games from pop artists and the original content cannot be copied so easily from there. digital age.

Check out the Bollywood movies which are copied from Korean movies:

The outlaws (2009) in Radhe (2021)

that of Salman Khan time is a scam of 2017 misdemeanors Action thriller Outlaws, originally starring Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-sang.

If you want to watch a real crime thriller watch the original The outlaws.

Ode to my father (2014) in Bharat (2019)

the most recent of Salman Khan’s other films “Bharat” is an official remake of the South Korean film “An Ode To My Father”.

Bharat scored $ 33 million at the global box office, however, it failed to impress critics.

Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-Kyun, is the fourth highest grossing film in South Korean history. So it could have attracted the filmmakers of B-town.

Montage (2013) in Teen (2016)

The Bollywood mystery thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta is an official remake of the 2013 South Korean film Montage.

Producer Sujoy Ghosh brought in the rights for the remake of the Bollywood version of the dramatic thriller and enlisted veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Although the film was well received by critics and audiences alike, it missed its Korean derivation.

Original, original he hota hai…

Seven days (2007) in Jazbaa (2015)

The original Korean crime thriller features Kim Yun-jin as mother lawyer Yoo Ji-Yeon and her performance won her the Grand Bell Award for Best Actress.

However, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portraying the same character, the Indian remake failed miserably. Jazbaa managed to score just 38 percent over Rotten Tomatoes.

I saw the devil (2010) in Ek Naughty (2014)



Filmmaker Mohit Suris is a romantic thriller, Ek Villain was inspired by the South Korean film I Saw The Devil.

The Bollywood film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.



While Indian manufacturers were giving A romantic tarka to the thriller, the original film is billed as more violent starring Choi Min Shik, which to this day is considered one of the best films ever made.

The man from nowhere (2010) in Rocky Handsome (2016)



John Abraham’s “Rocky Handsome” is the official remake of Lee Jeong-Beom’s movie “The Man From Nowhere”.

The original film follows the story of a former secret agent who goes in search of a missing girl.

The original film starring Won Bin and Kim Sae-Ron in the lead roles, and was South Korea’s highest-grossing film in 2010.

Concerto of lovers (2002) in Barfi (2012)

One of Bollywood’s most beloved movies, Anurag Basus Barfi! starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana DCruz, turns out to be a copy of the South Korean film Lovers Concerto.

Directed by Lee Han, the original film starred Cha Tae-Hyun, Lee Eun-Ju, and Son Ye-jin.

Barvi has received a lot of appreciation from critics and the public.

But, Sab Gool Maal Hai!

The Chaser (2008) in Murder 2 (2011)

Not many people knew that the 2011 film Murder 2, a box office psychological thriller, was based on a South Korean film The Chaser.

Well, here “inspired” seems like a decent pick from the world, maybe “flight” would be the right choice!

Korean film The Chaser is said to be based on Korean serial killer Yoo Young-Chul.

A Bittersweet Life (2005) in Awarapan (2007)

Yet another Emraan Hashmi star, Awarapan, was an unofficial remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life, released in 2005.

The original film follows the story of a hit man who is asked to watch his boss’s mistress. However, when he learns that she is being exploited, he decides to save her from the clutches of his boss.

Lee Byung Hyun perfectly portrayed the conflict that unfolds inside the character in the South Korean version, while Emraan Hashmi miserably failed to recreate the same magic.

Masquerade (2012) in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

No one would have thought that the coup The film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which marked the return of director-actor duo Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan, was actually inspired by the South Korean film Masquerade.

However, there were no jumkhas and thumkas in the Korean period movie. Masquerade Dled by Choo Chang-min.

Set during the Joseon era, it starred Korean superstar Lee Byung-hun and Ryu Seung-ryong, and Han Hyo-Joo in the lead roles, the film was considered the three best K-movies of all time. .

You’ll find a striking resemblance, as a lookalike commoner (Lee Byung-hun) secretly takes the place of a poisoned king to keep his country from descending into chaos.

Oldboy (2003) in Zinda (2006)

“Oldboy” is a neo-noir action thriller based on the story of a man, who seeks to find out why he was kidnapped and kept in a cell for 15 years, revealing troubling secrets on his journey.

Oldboy inspiration led B-town filmmakers to create Zinda in 2006, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham.

And now read Zinda’s synopsis and tell the difference from the original: “After being imprisoned in a room for 14 years, Balajeet Roy is suddenly released. He then sets out to find the people who have wronged him.

We can guess just a year of difference but with typical Bollywood masala!

The Terror Live (2013) in the next Dhamaka

The yet to be released Kartik star Aaryan is an official remake of the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live.

The original Korean film revolves around an ambitious news anchor who monopolizes the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following the explosion of the Mapo Bridge over the Han River, as the story unfolds within the narrow confines a radio booth.

Kartik is playing the journalist in the Bollywood version, which is slated for release on Netflix later this year.

God knows best what the real number of Bollywood scams is. Let us know in the comments section below if you’ve watched any of these original Korean movies and how would you rate these copied movies.

Keep following this space as we’ll dig more into Bollywood in the future.