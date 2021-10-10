See Great British Bake Off Judge Paul Hollywood in Portsmouth Guildhall





Big British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is hitting the road with a new 2022 tour and you can see it in Hampshire. The King of Bread and the hilarious innuendo of Bake Off will visit 18 cities across the UK, including a date at the Portsmouth Guildhall on October 28, 2022. His show called Paul Hollywood Live will feature live demonstrations, cooking tasks and very special surprises. READ MORE: “Why This Winchester Restaurant Is My Favorite In Hampshire” Working in a fully-equipped on-stage kitchen, Paul will share his ropes and maybe even reveal a few sugar-coated secrets along the way. Come join in on the action as the bestselling author serves up his biggest pastry deal to date. Paul has been a viewer favorite for over a decade with his infectious enthusiasm for baking and cheeky charm that has seen him win the hearts of the nation. And after a year of Britons going into the kitchen and donning their pinnies, there’s never been a better time to take a lesson from the master himself.



If you’re obsessed with The Great British Bake Off and all things baking, you’re in luck like us too! Our Bake On Bake Off newsletter is full of gossip and reactions from the famous TV show. Plus, it’s packed with super quick and easy recipes that anyone can try out at home. You don’t need any fancy ingredients or equipment, and some pastries can be microwaved in under a minute. A lot of the recipes are healthy, vegan and gluten-free, offering a little something for everyone. It’s free and you’ll receive an email straight to your inbox twice a week. Registration takes a few seconds – just tap here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out. Speaking about the tour, Paul said: It’s a really exciting announcement for me. It’s been a few years since I’ve been on tour, so I can’t wait to hit the road and start cooking on stage again. Have fun and you’ll learn a few tips along the way, so this is the perfect recipe for a good night out. How to get tickets: Tickets went on sale October 8 and can be purchased online via cuffeandtaylor.com. Address: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2AB. Find out how to get more information about HampshireLive straight to your inbox HERE .

