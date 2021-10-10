Channel 4 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit: The life of Keira Knightley, from meeting a Hollywood star to sending one of his stalkers to prison





Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Channel 4. For those of you who don’t know what it is, this is a thriller about a CIA agent who is sent on a dangerous mission to Moscow to investigate a Russian tycoon. The movies are packed with stars like Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh, Chris Pine, and Keira Knightley. READ MORE: Police release footage of man they want to talk to after child sexually assaulted on bus in broad daylight Ms Knightley, 36, has had a whole life off-screen (although her on-screen life is very cool). In 2018, she revealed that she suffered a nervous breakdown at the age of 22 and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). That’s because she struggled to adjust to her sudden rise to stardom.



Keira explained how she didn't leave home for three months until early 2008. She added that she needed hypnotherapy to prevent panic attacks so she could attend that year's BAFTA Awards. And not only did she struggle with her sanity, but she had to deal with a stalker. In February 2010, a 41-year-old man was charged with harassment after repeatedly attempting to contact Knightley outside London's Comedy Theater, where she starred in The Misanthrope. But the trial collapsed after she was unavailable to testify in court. However, another man was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after harassing Knightley outside her home and harassing her in December 2016. She has also had a very tumultuous dating history. Knightley had a brief relationship with actor Del Synnott for three years, from 2001 to 2004. She then dated Jamie Dornan from 2003 to 2005, and Rupert Friend from 2005 to 2010. The following year, she started seeing musician James Righton, and the two were married on May 4, 2013 in Mazan, France. The couple have two daughters together, born in 2015 and 2019, and they all live in Canonbury, Islington.

