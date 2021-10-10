Arizona Daily Star and Navajo Times win top newspaper awards





CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Daily Star and the Navajo Times took top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers competition, announced on Saturday. The Arizona Daily Star of Tucson won the title of Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the Daily category. One of its journalists, Tim Steller, was named Journalist of the Year 2021 for his work covering the US-Mexico border. Steller has an unrivaled understanding of the political history of border regions and its intersections with state and national politics, the judges said. The Window Rock-based Navajo Times won the Newspaper of the Year award in the Non-Daily category. The newspaper’s Krista Allen was named Journalist of the Year for Non-Dailies for her coverage of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation. His work demonstrates a special type of community journalism, the judges said. She is persistent and compassionate when interviewing people who are going through a pandemic and facing incredible losses. Arizona Republic reporters Rob ODell and Richard Ruelas received the Daily’s Story of the Year award for their series, The Patriots, which shed light on a well-known but little understood movement in Arizona. ODell and Ruelas demonstrate that the movement’s direct confrontations had a distinct impact on the GOP and, therefore, on decisions made by Arizona leaders, from the Chandler school board to governor at the height of a deadly pandemic , the judges said. The Payson Roundup’s Michele Nelson took home the award in the non-daily category for her series, Mobile Home Park Evictions, which exemplified a trend that has had serious consequences for low-income residents in a state already experiencing severe shortages in the housing and rental markets. . She has a real knack for showing readers the human face of the problem and revealing the distinctions in homes that make the difference between residents with cash on hand to start over, the judges said. Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star won a fourth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year. Arianna Grainey of the Scottsdale Independent won the non-daily category for the second year in a row. The judges said the photos of Presnells not only improved the stories, but told their own stories. They said that Graineys’ work was well balanced and represented his community well. The Arizona Daily Star was also selected as Member of the Year by The Associated Press. The award was presented by Peter Prengaman, AP’s CIO for the Western United States. A total of 36 newspapers submitted 884 entries. They were judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and the regional office of APs West. The awards were presented at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler.

