Bad Art Friend saga reveals how social media is robbing us all





In an age where stories are shared everywhere and people post their privacy on social media, who can tell anyone really owns these stories. Every time you post on Facebook, doesn’t it just disappear into universal consciousness, to profit, of course, but not to be possessed? It depends on who you ask, I guess, and whether you’re the poster or the reader, the content provider or the consumer. Social networks allow everyone to express themselves. Everyone can now maintain their own image, unhindered by the actual perceptions of others (this is made worse by lockdown, where we only see each other online). Everyone can write their own story and tell their own truth. The huge downside is that our heads are cluttered with thoughts, opinions, and life stories from people we barely know. Social networks allow everyone to express themselves. Credit:Istock The content on social networks is titanic; it takes up a lot of space in the consciousness of anyone online. The effect of her inner life is a feeling of overwhelm, which is why many writers (and more and more journalists) shy away from social media. How can we be inherently silent when we are bombarded with the sprawling mess of other people’s minds being served to us on a bottomless social media stream? Equally important, for many writers, compulsive checking of social media is a distraction that makes any work impossible. When I was writing my novel I logged out of all social media and it was amazing how much space that left for quiet, rambling thoughts. The irony is that to sell the published novel, you have to go back to social media and become Dorland-esque in self-promotion.

But because social media has made its way into every corner of our lives and for many people this is where life is lived, it has naturally become a topic for many writers. Even from a plausibility standpoint, you probably have to have your characters on social media somehow. And because social media exposes and amplifies human madness like no other actor, it’s too tempting for novelists to ignore them. Loading My generation (X) is the last not to come of age in the Internet age and one day we will be the sole custodians of everything that has passed: letter writing, brick-heavy encyclopedias, landline phone calls from several hours and poste restante during the hike. I often deplore the calm and privacy of the pre-Internet age. There was dignity in his discretion, knowing that everything was not to be shared and that there were vast areas of life that could not be made without risk. I lament how the internet seems to have robbed the concept of an inner life, overturned it, and exposed its panties. How that will play out for relations and politics remains to be seen. It is something for novelists to explore. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.

