Man dies after crashing truck and beaten outside Hawthorne company – Daily Breeze





A man died in Hawthorne on Saturday morning October 9 after allegedly attempting to hit people on the sidewalk outside a business with his truck, crashed into a building and then was pulled out and beaten by the group, authorities said. The chaos started when the man was asked to leave a business in the 14200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, just north of Rosecrans Avenue, because he was a nuisance, said Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Sheriff’s Department from Los Angeles County, who is leading the investigation. The man then got into an argument with another person outside before heading to his truck, Reynaga said. He then intentionally drove the truck onto the sidewalk, nearly colliding with a group of customers before his truck got stuck against a tree. Hawthorne Police were called about the man driving just before 12:10 a.m. As customers attempted to get the man out of the driver’s seat, he accelerated again and hit the corner of a nearby building, Reynaga said. Customers pulled the driver out of the truck and continued to fight with him as Hawthorne police arrived, Deputy Grace Medrano said. As officers approached, the driver was lying on the ground with blunt trauma, Medrano said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called around 2 a.m., Medrano said. The incident was caught on surveillance video, but the footage was grainy and the scuffle took place behind the truck partially out of sight, Reynaga said. “You could see there was a fight, but you couldn’t tell who was doing what,” he said. Most of those involved in the fight were questioned by detectives and then released, pending the outcome of the coroner’s autopsy. It was not known how many more had fled when the officers arrived. Detectives were awaiting the results of the autopsy to see if the man may have suffered from a medical problem during the scuffle that led to his death, Reynaga said, adding that the accidents “had not been so bad. impact “. The driver was identified by coroner officials on Saturday evening as Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles. City News Service contributed to this story.

