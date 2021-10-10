Kim Kardashian West takes on OJ Simpson, divorce in ‘SNL Monologue – The Hollywood Reporter





Kim Kardashian West kicked off her hosting concert on Saturday Night Live with an opening monologue that touched on and largely toasted many of her past and present controversies, as well as those of her family. This includes throwing comedic blows at OJ Simpson and offering a glimpse into what ultimately led her and her ex, Kanye West, to divorce them. After discussing her awareness of her “privilege,” Kardashian West noted that she made “getting people wrongly accused out of jail” a personal mission, before talking about how her father Robert Kardashian had an influence on social work. “My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I truly credit him for opening my eyes to racial injustice. It was because of him that I met my first black person, “Kardashian West said with a laugh before launching into a joke about OJ Simpson.” You wanna try in the dark to find out who that was? “ The influencer and reality TV star took it a step further, adding, “I know it’s a little weird remembering the first black person you met, but OJ leaves a mark – or more. Or not at all. I still do not know. Later in her monologue, she approached her divorce from Kanye, but began by calling the rapper the “best of all time” before noting that he was “the richest black man in America” ​​and a “talented and legitimate genius who gave me four amazing kids.” “When I got divorced you should know that it boiled down to one thing: her personality,” she said. “I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy is from the truth. And if there is one thing that I always strive to be, it is the authentic one. At the start of her monologue, Kardashian West addressed her infamous leaked sex cock, sharing that she was also surprised to welcome, and asked the SNL team why given “I didn’t have movie premiere and a very long time. “ “I mean actually, I only released one movie and no one told me it was even a preview. It must have escaped my mother’s mind,” he said. she declared. She also directly referred to recent and unsuccessful attempts by her ex-husband and Caitlyn Jenner to run for political office, jokingly telling the audience, “Now I know we’re divided as a country, but I love that America comes together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m a candidate for … That’s when the reality TV star quickly cut himself off, adding, “Just kidding. I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family. Later in the series, Kardashian West

