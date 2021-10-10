Kangana Ranaut Calls Her Godmother Rekha To Wish Actor A Birthday, Shares Photo From Virat-Anushka Reception | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shared a birthday wish for Rekha who turned 67 on Sunday. The Thalaivii actor called the veteran actor his godmother.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo with Rekha on the occasion. She wrote, Happy birthday to my dear godmother Rekha jiEpitome of grace, elegance and beauty.

The return photo is from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception where Kangana joined Rekha to pose for photos.

While Kangana calls Rekha her godmother, Rekha, too, told the Marathi Taraka Awards that if she had had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana. Kangana presented Rekha with a special prize at the event, after which Rekha showered him with praise in his acceptance speech. She had also called her real life Jhansi ki Rani before the release of Kangana Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. On the other hand, Kangana, who was dressed in a black silk sari, had revealed that it had been given to her by Rekha.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli had also once revealed that the actor was an “aspirant” Rekha. She had tweeted on the occasion of Rekha’s birthday in 2019, Today I will be exposing Kangana, she wants to be Rekha ji, here are some pics please see and decide #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva. Rangoli’s Twitter account is no longer active.

Rekha also once surprised Kangana with flowers at 3 a.m. Kangana had not attended the Filmfare Awards where she won a trophy for her performance in Queen. Speaking to a major daily, Kangana said: At night, at 3 a.m., Rekha ji came to my house with the prize and flowers. Isn’t that amazing? Isn’t that the most amazing thing there is? I mean, I was like, what is it? Beyond rewards, beyond appreciation, beyond hits and flops. I mean, I wish my parents were there so someone could share this exciting moment. This gesture and courtesy of Rekha ji goes beyond everything. I was with my friends and I was shocked and very impressed to receive the award despite my absence.