Mumbai cruise drug bus: Hollywood actors ‘mobile numbers found in defendants’ talks, sources say

Mobile numbers of people associated with Bollywood and their families were also found in the chats of one of the accused. (Cruise ship photo: India Today)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found cell phone numbers of some Hollywood and Bollywood actors in conversations between defendants in the Mumbai cruise drug case, sources said.

BCN sources said the numbers were written in code words by one of the defendants on his cell phone.

According to sources, the talks also revealed that many Hollywood actors have been told that they will also be receiving drugs overseas.

Mobile phone numbers of people associated with Bollywood and their families were also found in conversations with one of the defendants. The defendants claimed to have supplied drugs in large numbers during the talks, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Friday dismissed the bail application for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the BCN in connection with the alleged drug seizure on a cruise ship bound for Goa off the coast of Mumbai.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan and seven other defendants in the case were remanded in custody for 14 days by additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar. The BCN had previously requested an extension of the custody of Aryan Khan and seven other defendants in the case until October 11. However, the court rejected the agency’s plea.

Meanwhile, the BCN also arrested a man who the investigative agency said is Arbaaz Merchantt’s drug supplier. BCN said that after the questioning, crucial leads came to light that he supplied drugs to Arbaaz Merchantt. This is the 19th arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

ALSO READ: How long will Aryan Khan have to stay in prison?

READ ALSO: Mumbai Cruise Drug Case: Why Aryan Khan’s Bail Request Was Not Sustainable?