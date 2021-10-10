Hollywood rewind | Easy A: The movie that made Emma Stone a star





Over a decade ago, Hollywood star Emma Stone made her career breakthrough with the modern adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel The Scarlet Letter, Easy A. She followed it with incredible performances and even won an Oscar for his performance. in the romantic musical La La Land (2016). But without director Will Gluck written by Bert V Royal, we would have missed his talent. Now, it’s interesting that Emma Stone’s Easy A is brought up in such high terms, given that it’s set in a fairly generic American high school. In fact, its ending is predictable, as are most rom-com endings. But the fact that he has such strong credentials in the form of the Hawthorne 1850 story and the John Hughes films, has helped his case.

Easy A is not subtle in paying homage to its inspirations, and I am saying it in a good way. Its creators do not hesitate to take their hats off to the legends that preceded them. And then they make it their own narrative in the most engaging way possible – pulling us into a story told from the perspective of a notorious teenager who has a bad reputation for sleeping. When in fact what she had done was help protect a gay friend by constructing a lie, a damaging lie no doubt, but it was a lie nonetheless. Following her decision, she must recognize what she did not do in front of her peers. One day, tired of the drama and drawing inspiration from her studies, she pins a letter “A” badge for adultery, just as the female protagonist was forced to do in The Scarlet Letter. Things unravel from there, and how. Besides the film’s seemingly “funny” attitude towards its subject, the film also draws attention to what we now call “the shame of sluts”. In a revealing scene from the film, Patricia Clarkson’s character tells her daughter Olive (Emma Stone) that she should take refuge in the fact that she too had slept with a lot of people when she was younger. Olive’s response is both surprising and shocking. Firstly, because it’s not the sort of thing you would expect from a parent, but also because she was shocked by the act itself, the fact that her mother had sex with multiple people. Although shown to be wise beyond her years, this footage tells us that in the end, Olive is just a normal American teenager. One of the best lines from the movie also appears in said scene when the mother comforts her daughter by saying, “You will handle this the same as I do, with an unmistakable sense of humor.” Hollywood comeback: Romeo + Juliet | Coraline | Girl party | Spaceship soldiers | Bridget Jones Diary | Almost famous | Inglorious Basterds | Beginners | Girl with a pearl earring | Juno | Nightcrawler | Little Miss Sun | Moana | The sound of music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Woodpecker | The Holidays | My blueberry nights | Help | Mission Impossible | Cook | revolutionary road | I’m not here | Donnie Brasco | Sicarion | edge of tomorrow | Spy on children | Godzilla of 1998 | The others | telephone booth | Wild | to shout | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | little women | Confrontation | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Without idea | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Hot bodies | shining star | Malcolm X | Stardust | red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the Line | Blood diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal combat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Forever | The Devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | She | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | before sunset | School of Rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | start over | Brooklyn | Driving | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Ball of the Monsters | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have a mail | Demi Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | perfume of a woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles And is it not true? Although difficult to always do, but when you try to look at a bad situation with humor, your attitude of thinking clearly and seeing the big picture emerges. It doesn’t solve the problem, but it does make something sad more manageable. In the related news, those who have watched Easy A, we have good news for you! A spin-off is in the works, which would be directed by Bert Royal (who wrote the original script). Although we do not yet know if Emma Stone will return. *Crossed fingers.*

