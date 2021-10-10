Aryan Affair: Byju Stops Shah Rukh Khan Ads After Twitter Storm | Hindi movie news





BENGALURU: Byjus is temporarily halting ads featuring its brand ambassador, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, sources have told TOI. The move follows a storm on Twitter about the e-learning company continuing to use Shah Rukh at a time when his son Aryan Khan has been remanded in custody for suspected drug use. An email sent to Byjus did not elicit a response until it went to press. Khan has been a Byju’s Brand Ambassador since 2017. Most recently he promoted the company’s live online tutoring initiative called Byjus Classes. A TV commercial about it was launched alongside IPL last year, emphasizing personalized after-school learning solutions. Khan also supports a number of other brands including Big Basket and Reliance Jio. But Byjus has been attacked the most on Twitter because he is speaking to children and the problem involves his son and drugs. Byjus is India’s most beloved startup. It recently raised $ 300 million in funding which valued it at $ 18 billion. The company has 100 million students on its free platform and seven million paying subscribers. Founder Byju Raveendran has seen his wealth increase by 19% this year to reach 24,300 crore, according to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/aryan-case-byjus-halts-shah-rukh-khan-adverts-after-twitter-storm/articleshow/86902645.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos